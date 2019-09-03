The Workers Union updates with a brand-new website for it's members

The Hard Working Union

Many thousands benefit from new union website upgrade

COVENTRY, WEST MIDLANDS, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Workers Union updates with a brand-new websiteThe Workers Union is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new website. This huge update brings its many members the latest in user-centered design by optimising content for digital devices and giving subscribers the ability to vote on key issues. The improved navigation also makes accessing areas of the site easy, while ensuring that campaigning messages remain visible and interactive.Speaking about the launch and recently voted in by the executive council in February 2019, general secretary Colin Mahoney was keen to emphasise that this isn’t just a cosmetic update: “For a long time now, we’ve been looking at ways that we can enhance the digital experience for our many members. As far as we’re concerned, that’s not just about making cosmetic changes; it’s also about putting useful information at the front and center of our website for our members to debate and even vote on. We are a different kind of union. Other unions like to bury their content behind paragraphs of political rhetoric or complex joining instructions. That’s not us: we’re all about making things simple for the ordinary hard-working person. You can join us in a couple of clicks to access a wealth of support, and best of all, we don’t try and confuse or discriminate new members with different tiers of membership. It’s a flat fee for everyone to join us; nothing more, nothing less. This means we are more cost effective and highly competitive with our pricing”For Mahoney, this commitment to standing up for working people has a long-standing pedigree. Great, great grandfather, John Mahoney was one of the founders of the original Workers’ Union. Although this organisation was eventually absorbed into the Transport and General Workers’ Union, the pull of the family’s involvement meant that thoughts of revisiting the concept were never far away: “When the opportunity arose to become general secretary, I jumped at it. For the last decade the union has been quietly recruiting members and staff by traditional means, and now we’re ready to attract a new generation of workers. With Brexit on the horizon and so much uncertainty in the air, it’s essential that employees on zero hour contracts, ordinary workers, or those who are self-employed have a voice. Supporting them and standing up for their rights is what we do – it isn’t much more complicated than that.”As a non-political organisation The Workers’ Union is uniquely-placed to offer help, support and guidance to whoever needs it. Mahoney again: “We’re not a huge behemoth of a union. There is no list of approved ideologies and we don’t use our members as bargaining chips in industrial action, that would be counterproductive. We concentrate our resources on helping those individuals who are suffering from low pay, bullying, injury, intimidation or discrimination at work. If there’s a problem, our members have access to our panel of experts who can help.”The Workers Union website can be viewed at www.theworkersunion.com Ends ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………Note to editors:-For more information on The Worker’s Union’s proposition, see: https://www.theworkersunion.com • For the history of the original Workers Union, see:For more information on The Workers Union, contact:C. MahoneyGeneral SecrataryThe Workers’ UnionUnion House111 Union StreetCoventryCV1 2NTTel: 02477 981194info@theworkersunion.com



