GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Realized $23.0 million of face amount of policy benefits from 19 life insurance policies.

Reported additional policy realizations of $18.0 million from 16 policies through August 29, 2019, bringing the 2019 total to $71.4 million from 55 policies. This exceeds the face amount of policy benefits realized of $71.1 million for the entire year of 2018.

Acquired $13.0 million of face amount of policy benefits.

Ended the quarter with a life insurance portfolio of $2.1 billion in face amount of policy benefits consisting of 1,190 policies.

Hired Jenniffer Daigle, an executive with extensive experience in alternative investment distribution, as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Reported total assets of $1.5 billion.

1. Financial & Operating Highlights

($ Thousands except per share information) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 YTD Q2 2019 YTD Q2 2018 Revenue $ 24,010 $ 24,315 $ 49,227 $ 38,857 Expenses 45,941 24,372 83,845 48,092 Per Share Data1: Net Income (Loss)2 (0.78 ) (0.76 ) (1.35 ) (2.97 ) Capital Raised (L Bonds) 45,241 74,909 171,227 153,436 Liquidity3,4 82,461 158,131 82,461 158,131 Life Insurance Portfolio5 2,088,445 1,849,079 2,088,445 1,849,079 Life Insurance Acquired5 12,955 118,308 93,166 212,660 Face Value of Matured Policies 22,998 27,623 53,457 42,127 TTM Benefits / Premiums6 138.6 % 142.8 % 138.6 % 142.8 %

(1) Attributable to common shareholders

(2) Per basic and fully diluted share outstanding

(3) Includes cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable

(4) Cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable totaled $62.3 million on August 29, 2019

(5) Face amount of policy benefits

(6) The ratio of policy benefits recognized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis



2. Revenue and Expense Discussion

Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018:

Total revenue was $24.0 million in the current period, compared to $24.3 million in the prior period primarily due to: Net revenue recognized at matured policy event was $4.0 million higher, unrealized gain on acquisition was $3.9 million lower and change in estimated probabilistic cash flows net of premium and fees was $3.6 million lower. Interest income on our commercial loan to The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (BEN) was $2.4 million higher. Other interest income increased $0.7 million.

Total expenses were $45.9 million in the current period, compared to $24.4 million in the prior period primarily due to: Interest and fees increased by $11.3 million. This was driven by increased interest on L Bonds of $5.3 million as a result of additional amounts outstanding; Seller Trust L Bonds, which were issued in August 2018, increased interest expense by $6.8 million; and senior credit facility interest decreased by $0.8 million. Operating expenses increased by $10.2 million. Compensation and professional expenses increased by $3.5 million and $3.6 million, respectively, primarily resulting from performance share unit expense, legal, audit and other professional fees resulting from the Purchase and Contribution transaction. Other expenses increased by $3.1 million due to business insurance purchased in connection with the Purchase and Contribution (previously disclosed) transaction.



Second Quarter Year to Date 2019 vs. Second Quarter Year to Date 2018:

Total revenue was $49.2 million in the current period, compared to $38.9 million in the prior period primarily due to: Net revenue recognized at matured policy event was $14.8 million higher, unrealized gain on acquisition was $6.5 million lower than the previous year; and a change in estimated probabilistic cash flows net of premiums and fees and change in life expectancy had a net impact of ($4.1 million). In addition, increases resulted from interest income from the BEN commercial loan of $4.8 million and an increase in other income of $1.3 million.

Total expenses were $83.8 million in the current period, compared to $48.1 million in the prior period primarily due to: Interest and fees increased by $22.3 million year over year. Outstanding L Bonds increased over this time period resulting in $11.4 million of additional interest expense, Seller Trust L Bonds, which were issued in August 2018, increased interest expense by $13.8 million, and interest expense on the senior credit facility decreased by $2.9 million. Operating expenses increased by $13.5 million. Compensation and professional expenses increased by $5.0 million and $5.3 million, respectively, primarily resulting from performance share unit expense, retention incentives, and legal and professional fees resulting from the Purchase and Contribution transaction. Other expenses also increased by $3.2 million primarily driven by an increase in business insurance purchased in connection with the Purchase and Contribution (previously disclosed) transaction.





3. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics

Portfolio Summary:

Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits $ 2,088,445,000 Average face value per policy $ 1,755,000 Average face value per insured life $ 1,885,000 Average age of insured (years) * 82.0 Average life expectancy estimate (years) * 7.4 Total number of policies 1,190 Number of unique lives 1,108 Demographics 77% Male

23% Female Number of smokers 50 Largest policy as % of total portfolio face value 0.63 % Average policy as % of total portfolio face value 0.08 % Average annual premium as % of face value 3.1 %

* Averages presented in the table are weighted averages.

Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured: Percentage of Total Min Age Max Age Number

of

Policies Policy

Benefits Number of

Policies Policy

Benefits Wtd.

Avg. LE

(Years) 95 101 20 $ 34,983,000 1.7 % 1.7 % 2.2 90 94 137 264,706,000 11.5 % 12.7 % 3.4 85 89 254 591,398,000 21.3 % 28.3 % 5.2 80 84 251 454,671,000 21.1 % 21.8 % 7.8 75 79 227 371,066,000 19.1 % 17.8 % 10.0 70 74 224 297,229,000 18.8 % 14.2 % 11.3 60 69 77 74,392,000 6.5 % 3.5 % 11.6 Total 1,190 $ 2,088,445,000 100.0 % 100.0 % 7.4



4. Life Insurance Policy Origination

Life Insurance Portfolio Activity:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Total policy benefits purchased $ 12,955,000 $ 118,308,000 $ 93,166,000 $ 212,660,000 Total life insurance policies purchased 15 85 75 144 Average policy benefit purchased $ 846,000 $ 1,392,000 $ 1,242,000 $ 1,477,000 Direct policy benefits purchased $ 5,755,000 $ 8,038,000 $ 18,092,000 $ 13,038,000 Direct insurance policies purchased 8 11 24 22

5. Additional Information

Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies:

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows(1) $ 17,122,000 $ 17,409,000 $ 34,253,000 $ 36,414,000 Unrealized gain on acquisitions(2) 1,844,000 5,795,000 6,303,000 12,769,000 Premiums and other annual fees (16,004,000 ) (12,708,000 ) (31,836,000 ) (24,906,000 ) Change in discount rates(3) - - - - Change in life expectancy evaluation(4) - (95,000 ) - (4,963,000 ) Face value of matured policies 22,998,000 27,623,000 53,457,000 42,127,000 Fair value of matured policies (6,030,000 ) (14,684,000 ) (20,751,000 ) (24,233,000 ) Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $ 19,930,000 $ 23,340,000 $ 41,426,000 $ 37,208,000

(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows relating to our investment in life insurance policies that are not specifically attributable to changes in life expectancy, discount rate changes or policy maturity events.

(2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period.

(3) The discount rate applied to estimate the fair value of the portfolio of life insurance policies we own was 8.25% at June 30 and March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and was 10.45% at June 30 and March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

(4) The change in fair value due to updating life expectancy estimates on certain life insurance policies in our portfolio.

Policy Benefits Recognized and Premiums Paid (TTM): Quarter End Date Portfolio

Face Amount ($) 12-Month

Trailing

Benefits

Realized

($) 12-Month

Trailing

Premiums

Paid ($) 12-Month

Trailing

Benefits/Premium

Coverage

Ratio June 30, 2015 806,274,000 47,125,000 24,348,000 193.5 % September 30, 2015 878,882,000 44,482,000 25,313,000 175.7 % December 31, 2015 944,844,000 31,232,000 26,650,000 117.2 % March 31, 2016 1,027,821,000 21,845,000 28,771,000 75.9 % June 30, 2016 1,154,798,000 30,924,000 31,891,000 97.0 % September 30, 2016 1,272,078,000 35,867,000 37,055,000 96.8 % December 31, 2016 1,361,675,000 48,452,000 40,239,000 120.4 % March 31, 2017 1,447,558,000 48,189,000 42,753,000 112.7 % June 30, 2017 1,525,363,000 49,295,000 45,414,000 108.5 % September 30, 2017 1,622,627,000 53,742,000 46,559,000 115.4 % December 31, 2017 1,676,148,000 64,719,000 52,263,000 123.8 % March 31, 2018 1,758,066,000 60,248,000 53,169,000 113.3 % June 30, 2018 1,849,079,000 76,936,000 53,886,000 142.8 % September 30, 2018 1,961,598,000 75,161,000 55,365,000 135.8 % December 31, 2018 2,047,992,000 71,090,000 52,675,000 135.0 % March 31, 2019 2,098,428,000 87,045,000 56,227,000 154.8 % June 30, 2019 2,088,445,000 82,421,000 59,454,000 138.6 %

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $568 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.1 billion in face value of policy benefits as of June 30, 2019. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance , a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "would," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan

Director of Communication

GWG Holdings, Inc.

(612) 746-1935

dcallahan@gwgh.com





GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,548,248 $ 114,587,084 Restricted cash 5,336,425 10,849,126 Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value 799,266,174 747,922,465 Life insurance policy benefits receivable, net 5,576,397 16,460,687 Financing receivable from affiliate 238,678,993 184,768,874 Equity method investment 369,696,377 360,841,651 Other assets 51,121,238 45,437,164 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,541,223,852 $ 1,480,867,051 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation $ 129,936,091 $ 148,977,596 L Bonds 782,447,640 651,402,663 Seller Trust L Bonds 366,891,940 366,891,940 Accounts payable 3,910,742 9,276,507 Interest and dividends payable 17,632,911 18,555,293 Other accrued expenses 6,870,823 4,705,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,307,690,147 1,199,809,169 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 94,803 and

97,524; liquidation preference of $95,355,000 and $98,093,000 as of June 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 84,188,835 86,910,335 SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 147,845 and

148,359; liquidation preference of $148,708,000 and $149,225,000 as of June

30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 128,548,958 129,062,704 COMMON STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding

33,033,416 as of June 30, 2019 and 33,018,161 as of December 31, 2018) 33,033 33,018 Additional paid-in capital 241,317,803 249,662,168 Accumulated deficit (220,554,924 ) (184,610,343 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 233,533,705 281,057,882 TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY $ 1,541,223,852 $ 1,480,867,051

GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 REVENUE Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $ 19,929,818 $ 23,339,750 $ 41,426,208 $ 37,208,495 Interest and other income 4,080,557 975,198 7,801,107 1,648,125 TOTAL REVENUE 24,010,375 24,314,948 49,227,315 38,856,620 EXPENSES Interest expense 28,486,953 17,147,850 55,461,941 33,211,187 Employee compensation and benefits 6,794,009 3,235,699 11,947,997 6,978,368 Legal and professional fees 4,721,568 1,155,728 7,668,763 2,329,357 Other expenses 5,938,445 2,832,777 8,766,169 5,573,354 TOTAL EXPENSES 45,940,975 24,372,054 83,844,864 48,092,266 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (21,930,600 ) (57,106 ) (34,617,549 ) (9,235,646 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) - - - - NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT (21,930,600 ) (57,106 ) (34,617,549 ) (9,235,646 ) Earnings (loss) from equity method investment 599,711 - (1,327,032 ) - NET INCOME (LOSS) (21,330,889 ) (57,106 ) (35,944,581 ) (9,235,646 ) Preferred stock dividends 4,278,218 4,338,487 8,574,532 8,042,971 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (25,609,107 ) $ (4,395,593 ) $ (44,519,113 ) $ (17,278,617 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (0.78 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (2.97 ) Diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (2.97 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 33,011,603 5,813,555 32,998,246 5,813,555 Diluted 33,011,603 5,813,555 32,998,246 5,813,555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.