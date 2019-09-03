3D Printing Filaments Market to Reach $2,146.2 Million by 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, global 3D printing filaments market share is projected to reach $2,146.2 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for these filaments from the aerospace industry, growing demand for 3D printed parts in the automotive industry, and need for achieving mass customization of industrial goods.



With the introduction of 3D printing technology, a change is being witnessed in production processes of various industries including aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods. At its initial stage, the technology was adopted by the aerospace industry to make customized products, but as the time evolved, it was adopted by other industries as well. The wide adoption of the technology in industrial manufacturing processes is due to product customization, need for producing complex products, and reduction in wastages. This high adoption is expected to fuel the demand for 3D printing filaments in the coming years.

Among all types of 3D printing filament materials, the demand for plastic-based filaments was the highest in the 3D printing filaments market during the historical period, with a contribution of around 90% share, in terms of value, in 2018. This is due to their properties such as flexibility, easily availability, and cost effectiveness. PLA- and ABS-based filaments are widely used in the production of a wide variety of consumer goods, and medical and dental products and equipment, thereby resulting increased demand for plastic-based printing filaments.

Based on application, the aerospace and defense category accounted for the largest market share, of over 20%, in terms of value, in 2018. A wide variety of complex aerospace components can be prepared using 3D printing filaments. Moreover, 3D printed customized aircraft components can be prepared with much ease as compared to the traditional manufacturing techniques. Owing to aforementioned factors, the 3D printing filaments market is expected to grow in the aerospace and defense industry.



Globally, North America held the largest share in the 3D printing filaments market, with a contribution of over 40%, in terms of value, in 2018. The demand for these filaments in the U.S. is very high, owing to the country’s highly advanced aerospace and defense industry. The 3D printing filaments are used in the manufacturing of highly complex aerospace components, thereby driving the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the global 3D printing filaments market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Airwolf 3D, colorFabb B.V., Markforged Inc., Push Plastic, Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. Ltd., Soildspace Technology LLP, TreeD Filaments, and Innofil3D BV.

During the forecast period, the 3D printing market is expected to grow fastest in APAC, exhibiting a 27.8% CAGR. Government initiatives and investments in research and development to innovate methods and applications of 3D printing are the major factors supporting the growth of the 3D printing market in APAC.

The demand for 3D printing materials is expected to witness the fastest growth in the APAC region, owing to the increase in automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing facilities in China, India, and other regional countries. The increasing growth is led by the supportive governments’ policies for smart manufacturing, which are expected to elevate the manufacturing output in the APAC region. The growth in the manufacturing industry will have a positive impact on the 3D printing materials market growth, as 3D printing technology is used in various applications including component manufacturing, product manufacturing, and machinery manufacturing.

