Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of MSG Networks Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – MSGN

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) on behalf of the company’s shareholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether MSG Networks and/or the company’s officers and directors have violated the securities laws.



On August 21, 2019, MSG Networks reported its quarterly financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For the quarter the company reported a decrease in revenues, operating income and net income as compared with the prior year’s quarter. Additionally, the company disclosed that “[a]ffiliation fee revenue decreased $3.3 million, primarily due to the impact of a decrease in subscribers of more than 6.5%.” Following this news, shares of the company’s stock declined $2.09 per share, or over 12.4 percent in value.

