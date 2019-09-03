Sigma Labs Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) (“Sigma Labs”), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Sigma Labs management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company’s visibility throughout the investment community. Through targeted campaigns, the team will highlight recent business successes in commercializing the company’s best-in-class quality assurance solution for the commercial 3D printing industry, including the launch of its breakthrough PrintRite3D software version 5.0, the company’s recent partnership with Airbus ( AIR:FP / OTC: EADSY ) for a rapid test and evaluation (RTE) program and the fortification of its balance sheet in July of 2019.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America’s Orange County Office, Chris Tyson, will be advising Sigma Labs in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

Chris Tyson, Managing Director of MZ North America, said: “Sigma Labs is well positioned to monetize the rapidly growing commercial 3D printing market, which faces notable quality assurance issues inherent to the additive manufacturing process as it stands today. Their unique software product allows machine operators to correct mistakes before they happen, increasing end product quality and reliability,” concluded Tyson.

"We have been tracking the commercial 3D printing industry for some time, looking for a company that targets an unmet market need with a product that has a clear path to commercialization and broader market acceptance,” said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. “During our due diligence process, we discovered that Sigma has no direct competition and the integration of its software at the OEM level, creates an incredible licensing opportunity that we found particularly attractive.

“Based upon Sigma’s recent wins with major OEM’s and Fortune Global 500 companies, we believe there is a clear valuation disconnect between the company’s accomplishments and its market price as it stands today. We are confident that a comprehensive investor relations program driving broad investment community awareness will propel the company to a value reflective of its incredible achievements to date,” concluded Haberfield.

“This is an exciting time for Sigma Labs, having recently secured Airbus as a partner in our rapid test and evaluation program, allowing them to ‘test drive’ our software ahead of a broader potential rollout,” said John Rice, chairman and CEO of Sigma Labs. “We look forward to executing upon our core growth initiatives to drive forward the commercialization of our proprietary software product, such as additional RTE programs with tier-1 manufacturers and OEM partnerships to integrate our software at the device level. Augmenting our operational achievements with a strong capital markets awareness campaign with MZ Group will elevate our institutional profile with the investment community, while driving growth and building long-term shareholder value,” concluded Rice.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a multinational company and one of the world’s largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firms. MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs’ advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

