Westport Fuel Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems (TSX/NASDAQ: WPRT) has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Westport Fuel Systems management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/wprt/ .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com or info@integra-ir.com .

About Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are inventors, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced clean fuel systems and components that can change the way the world moves. Our technology delivers performance, fuel efficiency and environmental benefits to address the challenges of global climate change and urban air quality. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com .

