Eyenovia to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer and John Gandolfo, Eyenovia’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 8-10, 2019 and the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference being held on September 24, 2019 in New York.



Details for the presentations are below:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time: 5:05 – 5:30pm ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Room: Kennedy I (4th Floor)

Event: Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Time: 2:00 – 2:25pm ET

Location: Sofitel New York

Room: Track 5 - Montmartre

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference may be accessed on the Company's website at www.eyenovia.com . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation on the Company's website.

Eyenovia’s management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the events. Alternatively, interested investors may contact Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com or (646) 536-7035 to schedule a meeting.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patent piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases. For more information please visit www.eyenovia.com .

