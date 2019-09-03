Eyenovia to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer and John Gandolfo, Eyenovia’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 8-10, 2019 and the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference being held on September 24, 2019 in New York.
Details for the presentations are below:
Event: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time: 5:05 – 5:30pm ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Room: Kennedy I (4th Floor)
Event: Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Time: 2:00 – 2:25pm ET
Location: Sofitel New York
Room: Track 5 - Montmartre
A live webcast of the Company’s presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference may be accessed on the Company's website at www.eyenovia.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation on the Company's website.
Eyenovia’s management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the events. Alternatively, interested investors may contact Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com or (646) 536-7035 to schedule a meeting.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patent piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases. For more information please visit www.eyenovia.com.
Company Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenoviabio.com
Investor Contact:
Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo
The Ruth Group
Phone: 646-536-7035/7037
tbui@theruthgroup.com / alobo@theruthgroup.com
Media Contact:
The Ruth Group
Kirsten Thomas
508-280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com
