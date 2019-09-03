Cosmetic Pigments Market To Reach USD 1.1 billion By 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 8% | Market Expertz

The Cosmetic Pigments industry has witnessed the advent of several new entrants that offer a wide range of colors that has attracted a widespread audience that needs cosmetics more suited to their skin shade.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately USD 1.1 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 8% through the years. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of past data to predict the rise of the industry in the coming years. The study examines historical data collected from the years 2016 and 2017 and considers 2018 as the base year to predict the growth of the market in the years 2019 to 2026. It evaluates various critical factors of the cosmetic pigments market, including the size, share, growth rate, demand, trends, revenue, sales, and gross earnings, among others to help the reader make profitable investments.

Cosmetic pigments are one of the significant ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products. These pigments are available in natural as well as synthetic forms. Cosmetic pigments are primarily employed for manufacturing products such as eye makeup, facial makeup, hair color, lip, and nail products. Industry players are under pressure to make their products safer and compliant with regulatory requisites to accommodate the popular demand for more natural and skin-friendly cosmetics. Companies are employing novel techniques to test the products by color manufacturers. Companies prefer to use already tested colors, as getting regulatory approval can be a tedious process.

The cosmetic pigments market is experiencing a significant rise in the Asian region. Its growth is accredited to the Indian market, mainly because of the labor costs being lower than that in the western areas, which attracts many cosmetic manufacturers. Manufacturers are continuously seeking cosmetic pigments that can help them formulate long-lasting cosmetics. For instance, long-lasting waterproof eye-liners have better prospects in the market than regular eye-liners. Lip products that do not only give a bright color but also offer other benefits such as added moisturizing properties or protection from ultraviolet rays could make products more appealing to the consumers.

FREE SAMPLE COPY [Customized Copy + CAGR and Gross Market Value Included] @ https://www.marketexpertz.com/sample-enquiry-form/17847

In recent years, nanotechnology has found its way into various applications, including cosmetics. Nano pigments are used for different purposes ranging from anti-aging, makeup products, and deodorants to oral care products and sunscreens. However, there are still many concerns in the cosmetic pigments market due to potential toxicity, and the sector has attracted regulatory scrutiny to validate the formulations that contain nanotechnology. Currently, the manufacturers are taking efforts to offer broader shade palettes to address the requirements of a more diverse consumer base.

The industry has witnessed the advent of several new entrants that offer a wide range of colors that has attracted a widespread audience that needs cosmetics more suited to their skin shade. There is a growing demand for personalized products, which is also boosting the rise of the cosmetic pigments market. The increasing demands for more extensive product offerings have attracted more investments in the research and development for cosmetic pigments. The escalating levels of disposable income are also propelling the growth of the cosmetic pigments market.

Some of the key findings from our Veterinary Diagnostics Market forecast report:

The cosmetic pigments market report sheds light on the major sectors in the industry and examines the trends observed in the historical data to derive a detailed analysis of the global scenario. It sheds light on the different areas of the industry to draw a forecast for the coming years. The study segments the industry based on type as Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants, Special Effect, and Surface Treated, based on composition as Organic and Inorganic, and based on application as Eye Makeup, Facial Makeup, Hair Color Products, Lip Products, and Nail Products. The segmentation intends to help the reader devise better business stratagem to implement in the future.

The demand for the cosmetic pigments market, especially organic cosmetic pigments, is estimated to increase in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for more natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products that are gentle on the skin without compromising performance. The study investigates the recent trends of the cosmetic pigments business to predict prospective growth and discusses the latest developments can be beneficial for the reader to help them formulate make well-informed decisions.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/cosmetic-pigments-market

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market overview:

The global Cosmetic Pigments market is speculated to deliver a stable growth rate in the forecast years. This report highlights the current scenario in major geographical regions that take up a significant share of the industry. The key players in the sector hold a considerable percentage of the global economy. Some of the companies that have been considered for analysis include BASF, Clariant, Merck, Sun Chemical, and Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, among others.

Further, this report also provides a competitive analysis of the global scenario, giving the reader a holistic view of the companies controlling substantial market shares and the possible effects the new entrants shall have on the valuation of the industry. The industry extends to numerous regions, although this report studies the information and trends of some principal areas for a detailed analysis. The cosmetic pigments market’s consumer base extends to various areas across the globe, and this report evaluates its position in major regions.

The study divides the industry based on different geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report estimates steady growth of the cosmetic pigments market owing to a surge in demand in the forecast period. This study sheds light on the opportunities available to investors in the different areas of the industry helps the reader develop profitable investment strategies.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Monoethylene Glycol market on the basis of key players, type, application, composition and region:

Leading players of Veterinary Diagnostics Market include:

Sun Chemical (US)

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France) Merck (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

ECKART (UK)

Sudarshan (India)

Kobo Products (US)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Geotech (Netherlands)

Lanxess

Huntsman

Sun Chemicals

Kobo Products

Sensient Cosmetic

Miyoshi Kasei

Nihon Koken Kogyo

CQV

Neelikon

Yipin Pigments

Market has been divided by Type as:

Nano Pigments

Natural Colorants

Special Effect

Surface Treated

Market has been divided by Application as:

Eye Makeup

Facial Makeup

Hair Color Products

Lip Products

Nail Products

Market has been divided by composition as:

Organic

Inorganic

Order Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement) @ https://www.marketexpertz.com/checkout-form/17847

Market has been segmented by Region as:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Materials and chemicals category by Market Expertz

Skin Lightening Products Market - https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/skin-lightening-products-market

Medicine Skin Care Products Market - https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/medicine-skin-care-products-market

Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Cream Market - https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/sensitive-skin-sunscreen-cream-market

About Us:

Planning to invest in market intelligence products or offerings on the web? Then marketexpertz has just the thing for you - reports from over 500 prominent publishers and updates on our collection daily to empower companies and individuals catch-up with the vital insights on industries operating across different geography, trends, share, size and growth rate. There's more to what we offer to our customers. With marketexpertz you have the choice to tap into the specialized services without any additional charges.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development 40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City NY 10005 United States Market Expertz | Web: www.marketexpertz.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@marketexpertz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.