Spreadshirt expands partnership with Kornit Digital to support growth

Growth is driven by increased demand and expansion into new categories such as polyester sports clothing

/EIN News/ -- ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology and Spreadshirt, the self-expression global e-commerce company, announced an expanded partnership for Spreadshirt to grow and renew its fleet of DTG printers to support increased demand and to expand into new categories.

Spreadshirt, a global on-demand apparel brand printing more than 5.5 million items annually, recently launched a division for third-party fulfilment that is already seeing rapid growth. The company also plans to expand into polyester sports clothing. Spreadshirt prioritizes quality and customer satisfaction and will be investing in Kornit’s most innovative print technologies in order to meet the highest quality standards and deliver fast turnaround to their customers, while increasing productivity and efficiency.

Spreadshirt has purchased Kornit Atlas systems, to be installed at multiple sites internationally. The Kornit Atlas is a high-capacity system, designed to deliver typical annual production capacity of up to 350,000 impressions, optimizing production efficiency and cost of ownership. The system is aimed at highly productive garment decorators, mid-to-large-size screen printers, and innovative businesses looking to combine state-of-the art technology with lowest cost of ownership.

In addition, Spreadshirt has been testing the Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro, as they plan to expand their business into the lucrative and growing sports and athleisure segments. The Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro is the industry’s first digital, industrial process for high-quality printing on polyester, preventing dye-migration. The solution is based on Kornit’s patented NeoPoly Technology.

Hanne Dinkel, Chief Customer Delivery Officer of Spreadshirt, commented, “Quality and customer satisfaction have top priority at Spreadshirt. With the significant investment we are making in new technologies and machines, we will not only achieve top print results, but we will also be able to meet more customer demands in less time.”

Omer Kulka, Kornit’s VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, added, “Our mission is to reinvent the garment and textile printing industry with game-changing technologies. It is exciting to see this mission come to life, with visionary customers like Spreadshirt who innovate to open new markets and new business opportunities, all while being more operationally efficient.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

About Spreadshirt

Spreadshirt is the self-expression global e-commerce company. It empowers people to express themselves through creating, discovering, and selling clothing and accessories with messages they want the world to hear. Spreadshirt’s three approaches – create your own, marketplace and shops – provide limitless opportunity for on-person self-expression. Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is available in 12 languages, operates five global production sites and ships to over 170 countries. In 2018, it hit global revenue of $130 million, printed more than 5.5 million items, and had over 100,000 selling partners. SPOD (Spreadshirt Print-On-Demand) is also part of the Spreadshirt family and offers fast, top-quality print-on-demand (POD) drop shipping for third-party points-of-sale. www.spreadshirt.com

www.spod.com

