INAP Announces Multi-Year Expanded Bare Metal Environment for Multinational B2B Search Technology Company

/EIN News/ -- Leading enterprise search and discovery firm values INAP’s high-performance infrastructure platforms and low-latency network services



INAP’s New York and Silicon Valley Data Centers chosen to expand bare metal footprint for its platinum service tier

RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and a leading global search and discovery solution for websites and mobile apps, today announced an expansion of its bare metal environment.

A customer as of 2018, the company continues to grow its footprint with INAP based on the service provider’s high-performance, scalable bare metal and network services, which will exclusively support the search and discovery firm’s premium service tier. The hosted solution will be expanded at INAP’s flagship data centers in the New York and Silicon Valley metros, and will be added to INAP’s Dallas and Montreal data centers already supporting the customer’s mission.

“INAP is committed in its support of this customer’s impressive growth,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer of INAP. “Our high-performance platform and low-latency network is ideal use case for search and discovery technology, enabling a seamless end-to-end search and discovery solution.”

INAP’s bare metal platform is a single-tenant hosting solution built on the latest enterprise-grade hardware. API enabled services provide for rapid configuration and customization, empowering customers to deploy their applications efficiently as they bring partners online.

Each custom-configured or on-demand server also includes INAP Performance IP®. INAP’s route-optimized IP service automatically directs customers’ outbound traffic along the lowest-latency path. Globally, INAP’s Performance IP executes approximately 500 million route optimizations every day.

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

Media Contacts:

Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer: 404.302.9982

Clay Boothby: 202.595.4923



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.