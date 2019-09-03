CoreCivic Enters Into New Management Contract at the Adams County Correctional Center

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the “Company") announced today that it has entered into a new contract under an Intergovernmental Agreement between Adams County, Mississippi and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at CoreCivic's 2,232-bed Adams County Correctional Center in Adams County, Mississippi.



The new management contract commenced on August 29, 2019, and has an initial term of 60 months, with unlimited extension options thereafter upon mutual agreement. Either party may terminate the contract with 120 days' written notice. Among other standards, the contract requires compliance with ICE's Performance-Based National Detention Standards, the American Correctional Association (ACA) standards for Adult Local Detention Facilities, and standards for Health Services in Jails, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The Company was already caring for approximately 600 adult ICE detainees at the Adams County facility under an amended contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that expired on August 30, 2019, and anticipates ICE will begin utilizing additional capacity at the facility under the new contract. Upon normalized utilization of the Adams County facility the new contract is expected to generate approximately $50 million to $60 million in annualized revenue.

"We continue to be uniquely positioned to assist our government partners at ICE, through our flexible real estate solutions and services, as they work to address critical national and international challenges," said Damon Hininger, CoreCivic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sole job is to help government solve problems in ways it can't do alone, and we have worked in this same capacity for ICE throughout our 35 year partnership."

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

CoreCivic takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.

Contact: Investors: Cameron Hopewell - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024

Media: Steve Owen - Managing Director, Communications - (615) 263-3107



