DENMAT INTRODUCES NEW PRODUCT TO CROWN CEMENTATION SYSTEM

Zirconia Prime, a multi-surface primer for zirconia, metal, and alumina restorations

Lompoc, CA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), a leading innovator of esthetic dentistry and advanced oral health solutions, has expanded its line of high-quality restorative products for crown cementation to include Zirconia Prime, a multi-surface primer for zirconia, metal and alumina restorations.

Compatible with self-, light-, and dual-cure resin luting cements, Zirconia Prime significantly enhances the bond between indirect restorative materials, composite resin cements and resin-based bonding agents when preparing zirconia and metal restorations for cementation.

“DenMat Lab has seen a steady increase in customer demand for our highly esthetic LumiZir® zirconia crowns,” said David Casper, DenMat Chief Executive Officer. “With this growth, we are proud to offer a critical component to our crown cementation system, providing our customers with predictable results and ensuring their patients with long lasting restorations.”

Studies have shown that primers containing MDP such as Zirconia Prime provide an increased bond strength between zirconia restorations and cement up to 119% and between metal restorations up to 21%.

“Application of Zirconia Prime is a vital step for all my zirconia and metal indirect restoration cases,” said Apolinar Madrigal, DDS. “It allows me to provide my patients with high-bond strength and longevity for their dental investment.”

To learn more about Zirconia Prime, call 800-433-6628 or visit denmat.com/ZirconiaPrime.

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

