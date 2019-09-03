/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Global Solutions, www.globalintegra.com , a leading Robotic process automation service provider, announced today its participation as a sponsor in the Accountex 2019- the future of accounting event which is held at the Hynes convention center in Boston on Sep 5 – 6. For more information on Accountex visit www.accountexusa.com



Integra Global Solutions has unparalleled experience in implementing intelligent robotic process automation solutions in the accounting industry. They have been providing accounting services for global clients since 2004. With this vast experience in accounting tasks across a variety of industries, Integra is able to implement a wide range of accounting RPA solutions across a variety of accounting processes much quicker. Typical RPA implementation is in a matter of weeks, so that clients can get their ROI in months.

We aim to provide an intelligent robot for every accountant. This will allow accountants to reduce their mundane tasks and focus on more intelligent fulfilling work. These technologies will help the accountants to do more client facing tasks and take on more advisory roles. It also will help accountants achieve work life balance and make them happier in their workplace said Ganesh Ranganathan, President and CEO of Integra Global Solutions.

Accountex enables businesses and organizations to harness the transformative power that accounting technology solutions play in today’s constantly evolving landscape. Attendees are offered outstanding educational opportunities, interactive demo theaters, and time to engage with solution providers who are shaping the future of accounting technology.

Integra Global Solutions is an intelligent robotic automation implementation provider for the accounting industry. With over 1400 staff and with offices in multiple countries, Integra provides accounting RPA for clients in US, Canada, Europe and Asia. Integra robotic accounting solutions not only provide quick ROI but is also capable of transforming a workplace into a futuristic artificial intelligence enabled workplace. For more information visit: www.globalintegra.com/robotic-process-automation-services.html or call 412-267-1529

