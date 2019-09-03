Finisar Introduces L-band High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer for R&D and Manufacturing Applications

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR) today introduced its WaveAnalyzer™ 1500S/L High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer designed to inspect the spectral characteristics of optical channels in the L-band of the telecommunications spectrum. This instrument has been developed for researchers and engineers focused on optical communication systems operating in the L-band as well as for manufacturing test applications on the production floor.

The new WaveAnalyzer 1500S/L is based on heterodyne measurement technology and offers a resolution bandwidth of 180 MHz. It provides a high scan rate of four updates per second for full L-band scans and up to 10 updates per second for smaller range scans.

Similar to the C-band version of the WaveAnalyzer 1500S, the new L-band unit also has a built-in web server which includes a Graphical User Interface (GUI) and an Application Programming Interface (API). Additional analysis functions include Optical Signal to Noise Ratio (OSNR) measurements and Multi-Wavelength Analysis or Side Mode Suppression Ratio (SMSR) measurements.

The WaveAnalyzer 1500S/L can be ordered immediately and will start shipping in September.

Several members of the Finisar Instrumentation Portfolio, including WaveShaper® and WaveAnalyzer instruments will be on display at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) at the RDS Venue in Dublin, Ireland from September 23 to 25 at Finisar’s booth 62.

For more information about these products, visit www.finisar.com/instruments . For details about the ECOC exhibition, visit: www.ecocexhibition.com .

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is a global technology leader in optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Founded in 1988, Finisar designs products that meet the increasing demands for network bandwidth, data storage and 3D sensing subsystems. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, USA with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide. Visit our website at www.finisar.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victoria McDonald, Director of Corporate Communications

press@finisar.com

+1 408-542-4261



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.