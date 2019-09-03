Rockin’ Wellness and Spreading Magic Comes to Nunavik!

/EIN News/ -- VERMILION, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A spark of magic, a splash of art, and tunes of triumph are all set to inspire 14 northern communities this fall. The team from Influencers Motivating Influencers will be touring to create and inspire positive change in the Nunavik Region from September 2 through October 25, 2019.



Inﬂuencers Motivating Inﬂuencers (IMI) has been offering suicide prevention, wellness and anti-bullying tours in remote northern communities for 7 years. "We have a strong, diverse group of multi-talented people, so we can tailor workshops based on community needs." explains IMI founder and tour producer, Dave DeVos. According to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, 2018 Inuit Statistical Proﬁle, the rates of suicide in Inuit Nunangat are 5 to 25 times higher than in the rest of Canada.

Magician and International Illusionist, Brian Glow, has packed an unbelievable, Antibullying show into a single suitcase. Brian uses comedy and magic to share personal experiences of being bullied, mesmerizing audiences while delivering his positive message.

Elberlyn Gerritsen Hill stands with "those pushing forward despite adversity." This Kanien'keha, French Canadian and Dutch singer, songwriter, and artist has conﬁdence and warmth. Watch for Elberlyn's performance on stage and her Supporting Our Sisters Painting workshops.

William Komaksiutiksak aka rapper “Northern Knowledge” from Rankin Inlet relocated to Ottawa and immersed himself in spreading positive messages through his music. Last year William's creative altruism landed him the RBC Spirit of the Capitol Youth Award. "Music saved my life and changed my mindset," explains William who has personal experiences dealing with his own Mental Wellness.

"Healing comes through conversation and connection," adds DeVos, "We're not doctors but we can share our own struggles while uplifting through our creative skills and help to ﬁnd avenues for hope and change where it's needed most."

The Kativik Regional Government has sponsored this tour which will host, The Grizzlies Movie screening in addition to art, music, magic workshops, performances and much more! A big thank you goes out to First Air, Air Inuit and La Federation des Cooperatives du Nouveau-Quebec who are also partnering to bring these wellness events to Nunavik.

IMI would like to expand to the southern parts of Canada while continuing to support and focus on the North. For tour dates and information about workshops for your community, please contact david.devos@motiv8canada.org .

MEDIA Contact

David DeVos

Founder and Tour Producer - 306-307-5312 or david.devos@motiv8canada.org



