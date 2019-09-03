Nephros Announces Presentations at Five Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets, today announced presentations at five upcoming investor conferences.

Daron Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Astor, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, will provide overviews of Nephros’ business during the conferences and will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered participants. Company information, including the most recent corporate presentation, is available on the Nephros website: https://www.nephros.com/investor-relations/



LD Micro San Francisco Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 3

Time: 8:40am Pacific Time

Location: JW Marriott, San Francisco

Speaker: Daron Evans

For more information: https://www.ldmicro.com



RHK Capital 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 4

Time: 2:40pm Eastern Time

Location: Reed Smith, New York, NY

Speaker: Andy Astor

For more information and webcast: http://disruptnyc.com



Fall Investor Summit

Date: Monday, September 16

Time: 9:00am Eastern Time

Location: The Essex House, New York, NY

Speaker: Andy Astor

For more information: https://microcapconf.com



MicroCap Leadership Summit

Date: Friday, September 27, 2019

Time: All day

Location: Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel, Itasca, Illinois

Speaker: Andy Astor

For more information: https://microcapclub.com/summit/



LD Micro New York City Summit

Date: Monday, October 7, 2019

Time: 9:00am Eastern Time

Location: Lowenstein Sandler, 1251 6th Ave., New York, NY

Speaker: Andy Astor

For more information: https://www.ldmicro.com/events



About Nephros, Inc.

Nephros is a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) and viruses from water, providing barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.

Nephros filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water and reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit our website at www.nephros.com.



Investor Relations Contact: Kirin Smith, President PCG Advisory, Inc. (646) 863-6519 ksmith@pcgadvisory.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.