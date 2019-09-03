Global and Chinese Drones Markets (2019-2024): Projected to Reach $30 Billion & CNY107.3 Billion by the End of 2024, respectively

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Research Report on the Global and Chinese Markets for Drones 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to estimates, there are at least 1,200 companies in the UAV business in China.



The Global UAV market and the potential in the market has attracted the attention and participation of various international military industrialists and development teams from across the world. The Global UAV market size in 2017 was at USD 7.9 billion, and as UAVs continue to undergo technological development and diversification along with developments in consumer drones, the Global UAV market is projected to reach a size of USD 30 billion by the end of 2024.



The national bureau of statistics indicates that the Chinese consumer drone market was developing at a fast pace throughout 2017. A total of 2.9 million drones were manufactured in 2017, a year-on-year growth of 67%. Growth in the drone market was much higher than that of some of the hottest industries in the country, such as the EV, railcar, lithium battery and solar battery industries. The Chinese UAV market reached a total of CNY 13.6 billion by the end of 2017, with the consumer drone market reaching a total of CNY 7.9 billion, while the military UAV market reached a total of CNY 5.7 billion.



The Chinese UAV industry has formed an ecosystem with research, manufacturing, sales, and services. The industry is expected to reach a total size of CNY 107.3 billion by the end of 2024, with the military UAV and consumer drone market expected to reach sizes of CNY 17.3 billion and CNY 90 billion respectively.



Key Topics Covered



1 Global UAV industry developments

1.1 Global UAV market analysis

1.1.1 Military UAV developments

1.1.2 Market size

1.1.3 R&D analysis

1.1.4 Demand analysis

1.2 Global military UAV developments

1.2.1 Applications

1.2.2 US UAV developments

1.2.2.1 US UAV strategies

1.2.2.2 US UAV policies

1.2.2.3 US UAV investment trends

1.2.2.4 US UAV systems

1.2.3 Israeli military UAV developments

1.2.4 European military UAV developments

1.3 Global consumer drone developments

1.3.1 Applications

1.3.2 Development trends



2 Chinese UAV developments

2.1 The strategic value of UAVs in China

2.1.1 The Chinese defense budget

2.1.2 UAV R&D as a priority

2.2 Chinese UAV developments analysis

2.2.1 Chinese UAV market

2.2.2 Policies

2.2.3 R&D system

2.2.4 Chinese companies in the UAV sector

2.3 Chinese military UAVs

2.3.1 Technological standards

2.3.2 Market size

2.3.3 Advantages

2.3.4 Ongoing R&D efforts

2.3.5 Notable models

2.3.5.1 CH' Series

2.3.5.2 Wing Loong' Series

2.3.5.3 AJ' Series

2.4 Consumer drone development analysis

2.4.1 Development history

2.4.2 Market size

2.4.3 Demand analysis

2.4.4 Applications

2.4.3 Development problems

2.4.6 Financing analysis



3 Chinese military UAV market demand analysis

3.1 Target drones

3.1.1 Technological developments

3.1.2 Applications

3.1.3 Market projections

3.2 Reconnaissance drones

3.2.1 Technological developments

3.2.2 Applications

3.2.3 Market projections

3.3 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)

3.3.1 Technological developments

3.3.2 Applications

3.3.3 Market projections

3.4 Other military UAVs

3.4.1 Communication drones

3.4.2 Search and destroy UAVs



4 Chinese consumer drone market demand projections

4.1 Disaster relief market analysis

4.1.1 Natural disaster statistics

4.1.2 Drone usage in disaster relief

4.1.3 Drone usage potential in disaster relief

4.2 Public safety

4.3 Environment surveillance

4.4 Weather observation

4.3 Geography

4.6 Aerial photography

4.7 Resource discovery

4.8 Powerline inspection

4.9 Oil pipe inspection

4.10 Crop Surveillance

4.11 Logistics



5 Global UAV exports and competitive analysis

5.1 Main UAV exporters

5.1.1 US

5.1.2 Israel

5.1.3 China

5.2 Chinese UAVs' global competitiveness

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats



6 Global UAV companies

6.1 Operational analyses

6.1.1 Northrop Grumman

6.1.1.1 General overview

6.1.1.2 Product development

6.1.1.3 Operational analysis

6.1.1.4 Latest developments

6.1.2 General Atomics

6.1.3 AAI

6.1.4 Boeing

6.1.5 IAI

6.2 Chinese UAV companies

6.2.1 Guide Infrared

6.2.2 DJI

6.2.3 Guangtai

6.2.4 Powervision

6.2.5 EWATT

6.2.6 Aisenbo Aerospace Technologies

6.2.7 Toaero

6.2.8 Efy-Tech

6.2.9 Airwing

6.2.10 Sunnysky Motors

6.2.11 Titanflying



7 Global and Chinese UAV investment barriers and risks

7.1.1 Global and Chinese UAV investment barriers analysis

7.1.1 Capital

7.1.2 Technology

7.1.3 Licenses

7.1.4 Credentials

7.2 Global and Chinese UAV investment risks analysis

7.2.1 Regulations

7.2.2 Technology

7.2.3 Macroeconomics

7.2.4 Raw materials



8 2019-2024 Global and Chinese UAV development trends and market projections

8.1 Global UAV development trends

8.1.1 Military UAVs

8.1.1.1 Intelligence

8.1.1.2 Stealth

8.1.1.3 Consolidation

8.1.2 Consumer drone development trends

8.1.2.1 Functional diversification

8.1.2.2 Drone+'

8.1.2.3 Intelligence

8.2 2019-2024 Global and Chinese UAV market projections

8.2.1 Global market projections

8.2.2 Chinese market projections

8.2.3 Chinese consumer drone market projections

8.2.4 Chinese military UAV market projections

