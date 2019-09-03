Guardion Launches VectorVision CSV-2000 Standardized Contrast Sensitivity Test

/EIN News/ -- New Generation of Vision Testing Technology to be Introduced at Vision Expo West



San Diego, CA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI) announced that it has completed development of its proprietary CSV-2000 standardized contrast sensitivity test and will introduce the commercial product at Vision Expo West, a conference for ophthalmic professionals, in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 18 to 21, 2019. The CSV-2000 is the only computer-generated vision testing instrument available that will provide the optical marketplace with the Company’s proprietary, industry-standard contrast sensitivity test, along with a full suite of standard vision testing protocols. The proprietary standardization methodology incorporated into the CSV-2000 includes a patented technology known as AcQviz that automatically and constantly measures and adjusts screen luminance to a fixed standard light level for vision testing.

Michael Favish, Guardion’s Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the launch of this next generation of vision testing technology, stated, “The VectorVision CSV-2000 represents a paradigm shift in the accuracy and consistency of vision testing. This technology will allow doctors to more accurately and consistently quantify when treatment is needed and then document outcomes related to various therapies. The introduction of this technology extends Guardion’s leadership in the diagnosis and monitoring of vision changes related to eye disease.”

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is an ocular health sciences company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols, with an initial medical food product, Lumega-Z®, that addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known risk factor for age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”) and a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, therefore providing the only two-pronged evidence-based protocol for the treatment of a depleted macular protective pigment. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

About VectorVision®

VectorVision®, operating through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and ETDRS acuity vision testing. Its patented standardization system provides the practitioner or researcher the ability to delineate very small changes in visual capability, either as compared to the population or from visit to visit. VectorVision®’s CSV-1000 device is considered the standard of care for clinical trials.

