NEP Group Hires Jay Deutsch to Lead US Media Solutions Business

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced that industry veteran Jay Deutsch joined NEP on August 30th to head its Media Solutions U.S. business. Based in the New York area, Deutsch will lead all sales and client service efforts focused on NEP’s growing suite of media solutions for broadcast and live events. Long-term, he will work to build a U.S.-based team to provide both domestic and worldwide media solutions such as NEP’s cloud-based media asset management platform, Mediabank, remote editing, asset management and storage solutions.

Prior to joining NEP, Deutsch spent nearly 10 years at EVS, leading technical sales efforts and also designed, tested and implemented new systems. He also spent four years in the broadcast industry as a lead workflow specialist, working with clients to create efficient workflows with remote broadcast, live event and post production media systems. During his career, Deutsch has helped clients establish systems and workflows in many client broadcast centers and studios, as well as for remote events and mobile units.



“We’re excited to have Jay join our team to support this growing part of our business,” said Howard Rosenthal, President, U.S. Broadcast Services for NEP. “His experience and combination of workflow efficiency expertise, technical knowledge and sales skills will be a great asset.”



Deutsch added, “NEP has an incredible reputation in the industry. I’m looking forward to our team deploying more expanded, intuitive media solutions to our clients and to dive into new business opportunities. We can provide our clients with the right tools, so they can stay focused on creating great content for their audiences."



To learn more about NEP’s full range of broadcast, live event and media solutions, visit https://www.nepgroup.com or contact Jay Deutsch at jdeutsch@nepgroup.com.



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

Susan Matis NEP Group +1 412 423-1339 press@nepgroup.com



