General "Zé Maria" trial scheduled for September 11
Zé Maria is accused and pronounced as the perpetrator of a crime of misplacement of documents, devices or objects containing military information, as well as insubordination.
General António José Maria was the head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service since in 2009 and dismissed in 2017 by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.