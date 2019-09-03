General "Zé Maria" trial scheduled for September 11

ANGOLA, September 3 - The postponement is due to “official reasons”, according to a note from that court, which arrived at ANGOP on Monday.

Zé Maria is accused and pronounced as the perpetrator of a crime of misplacement of documents, devices or objects containing military information, as well as insubordination.

General António José Maria was the head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service since in 2009 and dismissed in 2017 by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.