European Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2024 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More than 6% During 2018-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Sexual Wellness Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More than 6% During 2018-2024
The evolvement of gender-neutral tone in the market, developing digital wellness strength, progressive investor confidence across sex-tech ventures are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market during the forecast period.
Europe sexual wellness market is witnessing strategic investment by small and mid-sized equity firms and other sources. These investments are expected to facilitate an enhanced customer engagement along with more influx of vendors, thus boosting the market growth. Besides, various consumer and technology trends prevailing in the region is also improvising the market scenario. Further, countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are certain key growing countries driving the demand for sexual wellness products in Europe during the forecast period.
Strategic consolidations adopted by vendors across countries coupled with the emergence of daring start-ups are one of the substantial factors facilitating the Europe sexual wellness market growth. Another crucial factor being looked upon by vendors is the long-standing untapped opportunity of serving women more comprehensively via gender-neutral tones, which is likely to contribute to the market growth.
The Europe sexual wellness market research report covers market sizing and forecast, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by product (sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others), end-users (male and female), distribution types (retail and online), and geography (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Portugal, Netherland, Turkey, and Czech Republic).
The study considers the present scenario of the Europe sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Europe sexual wellness market.
Market Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. The increasing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market. To gain profit, the sex toy manufacturers and retailers are capitalizing on this growing interest by offering bundled products and starter kits for inquisitive customers. In addition, discrete packaging is also helping the market to prosper, especially in developing economies.
The augmented demand by governments, NGOs, and foundations for distribution among several countries is a significant factor contributing to the increased demand for condoms. As end-users are becoming adventurous and open to experimentation, the appetite for fashion-forward and provocative sensual lingerie is increasing in the market share. The demand for sexual lubricants has majorly been concentrated in Western European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. The demand for other products, which mainly consist of sexual enhancement supplements, is growing at a steady pace. The Europe sexual wellness market is also witnessing a proliferated demand for herbal products as they are free from any side-effects contrary to allopathic products.
The male end-users segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2018. Condoms and sex toys are observing huge demand by male customers in the market. The sexual wellness market is witnessing a shift due to the increased introduction of women sexual products. For instance, female condoms, vibrators, dildos are gaining traction in the market. Thus, the increased demand for innovative sexual products is attracting new start-ups to enter the market as well. Start-ups such as Nuelle, B-wom, Damivia, and Sustain have evolved significantly, thereby contributing to the growth of the market for females.
Sexual wellness products are primarily sold through retail channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc. The entry of leading condom manufacturers with decade-old established retail presence has increased the sale of sex toys and lubricants through retail stores. Further, the growth in online sales is set to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
The arrival of new technologies and innovations in manufacturing sex toys such as 3D printing and manufacturing of organic lubricants is driving the market in Germany. In the UK, vendors and retailers are coming up with new strategies to garner interest and increased sales of sexual wellness products. Further, the increased adoption of sex toys among women is also contributing to the growth of the market in the UK. The market in France, Italy, and Russia are growing at a healthy rate. Also, key countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria are expected to remain crucial with regard to the economic growth of the region.
The sexual wellness market in Sweden is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period. The region is emerging as one of the promising markets for the sexual wellness product manufacturers, specifically regarding products such as sex toys. Further, the Czech Republic is significantly contributing to the growth of European sexual wellness market.
Key Vendor Analysis
Global vendors with huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the Europe sexual wellness market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. Further, manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.
Key market insights include:
- The report provides the following insights into the Europe sexual wellness market for the forecast period 2019-2024.
- It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe sexual wellness market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe sexual wellness market.
- The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Europe sexual wellness market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Gender
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Integration of Sex Education with Sexual Wellness
8.1.2 Mounting AIDS/HIV and STD Instances
8.1.3 Increasing Urge for Sexual Wellness Products
8.1.4 Evolvement of Gender-neutral Tone in Market
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Restrictive Awareness and Accessibility to Female Condoms
8.2.2 Handiness of Substitutes for Condoms
8.2.3 Fabrication & Forgery
8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends
8.3.1 Developing Digital Wellness Strength
8.3.2 Leveraging upon Impactful Campaigns
8.3.3 Females: The Evolving Target Audience
8.3.4 Progressing Investor Confidence across Sextech Ventures
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Raw Materials
9.1.2 Manufacturers
9.1.3 Distributors/Dealers
9.1.4 Retailers
9.1.5 End-users
10 Sexual Wellness Market In Europe
10.1 Historic Data
10.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Five Forces Analysis
10.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
10.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
10.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
11 Market By Product
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Sex Toys
11.4 Condoms
11.5 Exotic Lingerie
11.6 Sexual Lubricants
11.7 Others
12 Market By Key Countries
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Overview
12.3 Germany
12.4 UK
12.5 France
12.6 Italy
12.7 Russia
12.8 Spain
12.9 Sweden
12.10 Poland
12.11 Portugal
12.12 The Netherlands
12.13 Turkey
12.14 The Czech Republic
13 Market By Gender
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Male
13.4 Female
14 By Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
14.3 Distribution through Retail Stores
14.4 Distribution through Online Websites
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competition Overview
16 Key Company Profiles
16.1 Church & Dwight
16.2 Diamond Products
16.3 Karex Berhad
16.4 Lifestyles (Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd.)
16.5 OKAMOTO Industries
16.6 Reckitt Benckiser
17 Other Prominent Vendors
17.1 Beate Uhse
17.2 Beijing Aimer
17.3 Bijoux Indiscrets
17.4 Billy Boy (MAPA)
17.5 Biofilm
17.6 BMS Factory
17.7 Bodywise
17.8 B. CUMMING
17.9 Calexotics
17.10 Calvin Klein
17.11 Convex Latex
17.12 Cosmo Lady
17.13 Cupid Limited
17.14 DOC Johnson
17.15 EAU Zone Oils & Fragrances
17.16 European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)
17.17 EMBRY
17.18 Empowered Products
17.19 Fuji Latex
17.20 Good Clean Love
17.21 Guy & O'neill
17.22 Hathor Professional Skincare
17.23 HBM Group
17.24 HLL Lifecare Ltd.
17.25 ID Lubricants
17.26 Innova Quality
17.27 Innovus Pharma
17.28 IXU
17.29 L BRANDS
17.30 LA Maison Lejaby
17.31 LA Perla
17.32 LELO
17.33 Live Well Brands
17.34 Lovehoney Group
17.35 Mayor Laboratories
17.36 MD Science Lab
17.37 MTLC Latex
17.38 Orient Industry
17.39 PHE
17.40 PJUR Group
17.41 Sagami Rubber Industries
17.42 Sensuous Beauty
17.43 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.
17.44 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path
17.45 Silk Parasol
17.46 Sliquid
17.47 Staysafe Condoms (By Advacare Pharma)
17.48 Strata Various Product Design
17.49 SUKI (OHMIBOD)
17.50 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry
17.51 The Yes Company
17.52 Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co.
17.53 Topco Sales
17.54 TRIGG Laboratories
17.55 Triumph
17.56 Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
17.57 XR Brands
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg1kgl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.