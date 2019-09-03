European Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2024 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More than 6% During 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Sexual Wellness Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More than 6% During 2018-2024



The evolvement of gender-neutral tone in the market, developing digital wellness strength, progressive investor confidence across sex-tech ventures are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market during the forecast period.



Europe sexual wellness market is witnessing strategic investment by small and mid-sized equity firms and other sources. These investments are expected to facilitate an enhanced customer engagement along with more influx of vendors, thus boosting the market growth. Besides, various consumer and technology trends prevailing in the region is also improvising the market scenario. Further, countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are certain key growing countries driving the demand for sexual wellness products in Europe during the forecast period.

Strategic consolidations adopted by vendors across countries coupled with the emergence of daring start-ups are one of the substantial factors facilitating the Europe sexual wellness market growth. Another crucial factor being looked upon by vendors is the long-standing untapped opportunity of serving women more comprehensively via gender-neutral tones, which is likely to contribute to the market growth.



The Europe sexual wellness market research report covers market sizing and forecast, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by product (sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others), end-users (male and female), distribution types (retail and online), and geography (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Portugal, Netherland, Turkey, and Czech Republic).



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Europe sexual wellness market.

Market Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. The increasing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the Europe sexual wellness market. To gain profit, the sex toy manufacturers and retailers are capitalizing on this growing interest by offering bundled products and starter kits for inquisitive customers. In addition, discrete packaging is also helping the market to prosper, especially in developing economies.

The augmented demand by governments, NGOs, and foundations for distribution among several countries is a significant factor contributing to the increased demand for condoms. As end-users are becoming adventurous and open to experimentation, the appetite for fashion-forward and provocative sensual lingerie is increasing in the market share. The demand for sexual lubricants has majorly been concentrated in Western European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. The demand for other products, which mainly consist of sexual enhancement supplements, is growing at a steady pace. The Europe sexual wellness market is also witnessing a proliferated demand for herbal products as they are free from any side-effects contrary to allopathic products.



The male end-users segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2018. Condoms and sex toys are observing huge demand by male customers in the market. The sexual wellness market is witnessing a shift due to the increased introduction of women sexual products. For instance, female condoms, vibrators, dildos are gaining traction in the market. Thus, the increased demand for innovative sexual products is attracting new start-ups to enter the market as well. Start-ups such as Nuelle, B-wom, Damivia, and Sustain have evolved significantly, thereby contributing to the growth of the market for females.



Sexual wellness products are primarily sold through retail channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc. The entry of leading condom manufacturers with decade-old established retail presence has increased the sale of sex toys and lubricants through retail stores. Further, the growth in online sales is set to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis



The arrival of new technologies and innovations in manufacturing sex toys such as 3D printing and manufacturing of organic lubricants is driving the market in Germany. In the UK, vendors and retailers are coming up with new strategies to garner interest and increased sales of sexual wellness products. Further, the increased adoption of sex toys among women is also contributing to the growth of the market in the UK. The market in France, Italy, and Russia are growing at a healthy rate. Also, key countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria are expected to remain crucial with regard to the economic growth of the region.

The sexual wellness market in Sweden is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period. The region is emerging as one of the promising markets for the sexual wellness product manufacturers, specifically regarding products such as sex toys. Further, the Czech Republic is significantly contributing to the growth of European sexual wellness market.



Key Vendor Analysis



Global vendors with huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the Europe sexual wellness market. Thus, regional vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. Further, manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the durability of the equipment. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key market insights include:

The report provides the following insights into the Europe sexual wellness market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe sexual wellness market.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of Europe sexual wellness market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the Europe sexual wellness market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Gender

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Integration of Sex Education with Sexual Wellness

8.1.2 Mounting AIDS/HIV and STD Instances

8.1.3 Increasing Urge for Sexual Wellness Products

8.1.4 Evolvement of Gender-neutral Tone in Market

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Restrictive Awareness and Accessibility to Female Condoms

8.2.2 Handiness of Substitutes for Condoms

8.2.3 Fabrication & Forgery

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Developing Digital Wellness Strength

8.3.2 Leveraging upon Impactful Campaigns

8.3.3 Females: The Evolving Target Audience

8.3.4 Progressing Investor Confidence across Sextech Ventures



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Raw Materials

9.1.2 Manufacturers

9.1.3 Distributors/Dealers

9.1.4 Retailers

9.1.5 End-users



10 Sexual Wellness Market In Europe

10.1 Historic Data

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Five Forces Analysis

10.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



11 Market By Product

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Sex Toys

11.4 Condoms

11.5 Exotic Lingerie

11.6 Sexual Lubricants

11.7 Others



12 Market By Key Countries

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Overview

12.3 Germany

12.4 UK

12.5 France

12.6 Italy

12.7 Russia

12.8 Spain

12.9 Sweden

12.10 Poland

12.11 Portugal

12.12 The Netherlands

12.13 Turkey

12.14 The Czech Republic



13 Market By Gender

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Male

13.4 Female



14 By Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution

14.3 Distribution through Retail Stores

14.4 Distribution through Online Websites



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competition Overview



