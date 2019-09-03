Analysis on South Africa's Petroleum Market, 2019
This report focuses on the manufacture of petroleum products from crude oil and natural gas in South Africa, as well as the wholesale and retail trade of the products. Information on the manufacture of lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products, as well as the manufacture of other petroleum/synthesised products is also included.
There are comprehensive profiles of 75 companies including major players such as Sasol, PetroSA, Engen, Shell and BP. There are also profiles on companies such as Astron Energy, in which Glencore acquired a 75% stake, and Efora Energy, formerly SacOil, whose R210m loan from the Public Investment Corporation has been the subject of political interference allegations.
The liquid fuels sector is dominated by private petroleum companies, as well as the state-owned Petroleum, Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA). According to the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia), the fuel sector contributes about 6% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) while supplying some 18% of South Africa's primary energy needs through annual sales of around 31 billion litres of liquid fuels. Investment in South Africa's aging refineries is necessary to avoid widening the trade deficit for liquid fuels. With advanced technology available in South Africa, biofuels have the potential to contribute towards closing the trade deficit.
Developments
The gas discovery by Total South Africa, 175km off the southern coast in the Brulpadda block, is expected to drive major new upstream oil activity offshore and attract investment into the sector. There is also increased activity in the biofuels industry which can generate significant employment, attract foreign investment and, over time, contribute towards local fuel production that will reduce imports. Over time, demand for liquid fuel used in vehicles will diminish as electric and hybrid vehicles begin to make their presence felt. Clean fuel standards and new legislation including carbon tax are precipitating change in the industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Initiatives
5.3. Pricing
5.4. Carbon Tax
5.5. Clean Fuels
5.6. Fuel Service Station Franchising
5.7. Operating Costs
5.8. Information Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.9. Labour
5.10. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- African Oxygen Ltd
- African Wax (Pty) Ltd
- Astron Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Avedia Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Banzi Trade 39 (Pty) Ltd
- Black Knight Oil Traders (Pty) Ltd
- Blendcor (Pty) Ltd
- Blendrite Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Chip Lubricants (Pty) Ltd
- BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Camel Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- D H Brothers Industries (Pty) Ltd
- DA Melrose
- Deojay Petroleum KZN (Pty) Ltd
- Desamark (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Supply Logistics (Pty) Ltd
- Easigas (Pty) Ltd
- Econ Oil and Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Efora Energy Ltd
- Elegant Fuel (Pty) Ltd
- Engen Petroleum Ltd
- Finishing Touch Trading 540 (Pty) Ltd
- Force Fuel (Pty) Ltd
- FPS Bulk Diesel (Pty) Ltd
- Fuchs Lubricants South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- G Pearson
- Germ Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Goldenglo Candle and Soap Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Gulfstream Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Hammertone Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- HandR South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Imbizo Petroleum Traders (Pty) Ltd
- Indy Oil SA (Pty) Ltd
- Jars Galore (Pty) Ltd
- Kapula Candles South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- KZN Oils (Pty) Ltd
- Makwande Energy Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Masana Petroleum Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Mdubane Energy Services (Pty) Ltd
- Motolube (Pty) Ltd
- National Candle and Wax (Pty) Ltd
- National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Omnia Holdings Ltd
- Oryx Oil South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Petroleum Marketing Organization (Pty) Ltd
- Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)
- Petrox (Pty) Ltd
- Piston Power Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Primagas CC
- Puma Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Quantum Energy CC
- Royale Energy (Pty) Ltd
- Sasol South Africa Ltd
- Sea Lake Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Sebokeng Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- Setoil (Pty) Ltd
- Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Pty) Ltd
- Shell Downstream South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SLG (Pty) Ltd
- Spanjaard Ltd
- Sunbird Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Tipublox (Pty) Ltd
- Tongaat Hulett Ltd
- Tosas (Pty) Ltd
- Total South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Totalgaz Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tunica Trading 59 (Pty) Ltd
- TWM Petroleum Services (Pty) Ltd
- Vaal Truck Inn (Pty) Ltd
- Valsar Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Vivo Energy Plc
- Vryheid Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
- Winkelhaak Verspreiders CC
- ZAS Petroleum (Pty) Ltd
