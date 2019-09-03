Analysis on South Africa's Petroleum Market, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Petroleum Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the manufacture of petroleum products from crude oil and natural gas in South Africa, as well as the wholesale and retail trade of the products. Information on the manufacture of lubricating oils and greases, primarily from other organic products, as well as the manufacture of other petroleum/synthesised products is also included.



There are comprehensive profiles of 75 companies including major players such as Sasol, PetroSA, Engen, Shell and BP. There are also profiles on companies such as Astron Energy, in which Glencore acquired a 75% stake, and Efora Energy, formerly SacOil, whose R210m loan from the Public Investment Corporation has been the subject of political interference allegations.

The Petroleum Industry in South Africa



The liquid fuels sector is dominated by private petroleum companies, as well as the state-owned Petroleum, Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA). According to the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia), the fuel sector contributes about 6% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) while supplying some 18% of South Africa's primary energy needs through annual sales of around 31 billion litres of liquid fuels. Investment in South Africa's aging refineries is necessary to avoid widening the trade deficit for liquid fuels. With advanced technology available in South Africa, biofuels have the potential to contribute towards closing the trade deficit.



Developments



The gas discovery by Total South Africa, 175km off the southern coast in the Brulpadda block, is expected to drive major new upstream oil activity offshore and attract investment into the sector. There is also increased activity in the biofuels industry which can generate significant employment, attract foreign investment and, over time, contribute towards local fuel production that will reduce imports. Over time, demand for liquid fuel used in vehicles will diminish as electric and hybrid vehicles begin to make their presence felt. Clean fuel standards and new legislation including carbon tax are precipitating change in the industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Pricing

5.4. Carbon Tax

5.5. Clean Fuels

5.6. Fuel Service Station Franchising

5.7. Operating Costs

5.8. Information Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.9. Labour

5.10. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



African Oxygen Ltd

African Wax (Pty) Ltd

Astron Energy (Pty) Ltd

Avedia Energy (Pty) Ltd

Banzi Trade 39 (Pty) Ltd

Black Knight Oil Traders (Pty) Ltd

Blendcor (Pty) Ltd

Blendrite Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Blue Chip Lubricants (Pty) Ltd

BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Camel Fuels (Pty) Ltd

D H Brothers Industries (Pty) Ltd

DA Melrose

Deojay Petroleum KZN (Pty) Ltd

Desamark (Pty) Ltd

Diesel Supply Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Easigas (Pty) Ltd

Econ Oil and Energy (Pty) Ltd

Efora Energy Ltd

Elegant Fuel (Pty) Ltd

Engen Petroleum Ltd

Finishing Touch Trading 540 (Pty) Ltd

Force Fuel (Pty) Ltd

FPS Bulk Diesel (Pty) Ltd

Fuchs Lubricants South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G Pearson

Germ Africa (Pty) Ltd

Goldenglo Candle and Soap Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Gulfstream Energy (Pty) Ltd

Hammertone Fuels (Pty) Ltd

HandR South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd

Imbizo Petroleum Traders (Pty) Ltd

Indy Oil SA (Pty) Ltd

Jars Galore (Pty) Ltd

Kapula Candles South Africa (Pty) Ltd

KZN Oils (Pty) Ltd

Makwande Energy Trading (Pty) Ltd

Masana Petroleum Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Mdubane Energy Services (Pty) Ltd

Motolube (Pty) Ltd

National Candle and Wax (Pty) Ltd

National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Omnia Holdings Ltd

Oryx Oil South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Petroleum Marketing Organization (Pty) Ltd

Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)

Petrox (Pty) Ltd

Piston Power Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Primagas CC

Puma Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Quantum Energy CC

Royale Energy (Pty) Ltd

Sasol South Africa Ltd

Sea Lake Investments (Pty) Ltd

Sebokeng Fuels (Pty) Ltd

Setoil (Pty) Ltd

Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Pty) Ltd

Shell Downstream South Africa (Pty) Ltd

SLG (Pty) Ltd

Spanjaard Ltd

Sunbird Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tipublox (Pty) Ltd

Tongaat Hulett Ltd

Tosas (Pty) Ltd

Total South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Totalgaz Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tunica Trading 59 (Pty) Ltd

TWM Petroleum Services (Pty) Ltd

Vaal Truck Inn (Pty) Ltd

Valsar Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Vivo Energy Plc

Vryheid Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Winkelhaak Verspreiders CC

ZAS Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

