South African Footwear Industry Analysis Report, 2019: Size & State of the Industry and Key Influencing Factors
This report focuses on the manufacture, wholesale and retail of footwear in South Africa, including descriptions of the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it.
There are comprehensive profiles of 60 companies that operate in the sector. These include AVI, which reported that its footwear business, which includes Spitz and Green Cross, struggled in the six months to end-December 2018. Details of the closure of Green Cross manufacturing facilities are provided in the report.
There are also profiles of Eddels Shoes, which forms part of Celrose, which was sold by Edcon, Bata, which holds an estimated 45% of the leather school-shoe market, and Pepkor, the owner of Shoe City and Tekkie Town, with the latter involved in a number of legal battles.
The Footwear Industry
South Africa's footwear manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers are struggling in the face of tough economic conditions. South African Footwear and Leather Industry Association (Saflia) figures show that local market demand for footwear was 264 million pairs in 2018, with local production accounting for less than one-quarter of demand. While local production decreased by nearly 9 million pairs or 13.3% in 2018, imports grew by 3.3 million pairs or 1.6%. This drop in production can, in part, be attributed to a protracted strike in the industry in the middle of 2018.
Government Support
Employment in the labor-intensive industry continues to decline. The textiles, clothing, leather and footwear sector was identified being critical to the industrial development of the South African economy in the Department of Trade and Industry's Industrial Policy Action Plan, and a masterplan for the sector has been compiled. Incentives have been introduced to encourage investment and a footwear cluster was developed in response to government funding aimed at improving competitiveness.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Initiatives
5.3. Customs and Counterfeit Concerns
5.4. Rising Operating Costs
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Labour
5.7. Cyclicality
5.8. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
Companies Mentioned
- A J Charnaud and Company (Pty) Ltd
- Adidas (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Asmall and Sons (Pty) Ltd
- AST Safetywear CC
- AVI Ltd
- Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Falcon 188 Trading (Pty) Ltd
- BMT Streetfever (Pty) Ltd
- Bolton Footwear (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Union Mart International (Pty) Ltd
- Caprini Footwear (Pty) Ltd
- City Express Stores (Pty) Ltd
- Corrida Shoes (Pty) Ltd
- Dened CC
- Dick Whittington Shoes (Pty) Ltd
- Dodos Shoes (Pty) Ltd
- Edcon Ltd
- Eddels Shoes (Pty) Ltd
- Fast Fox Footwear (Pty) Ltd
- Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd
- Frame Leisure Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Franco Ceccato (Pty) Ltd
- Hi-Tec Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Holdsport (Pty) Ltd
- House of Busby (Pty) Ltd (The)
- House of Monatic (Pty) Ltd
- HTC Stores (Pty) Ltd
- Judy's Pride Fashions (Pty) Ltd
- Kitsch Kool Properties CC
- L A Group (Pty) Ltd
- Labora Shoes (Pty) Ltd
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- MBL Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Michelle Footwear (Pty) Ltd
- Model Extension (Pty) Ltd
- Moregolf (Pty) Ltd
- Mr Price Group Ltd
- Nike South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Olympic-Flair (Pty) Ltd
- One Step Ahead CC
- Onshelf Investment Seventy Three (Pty) Ltd
- Palm Footwear Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Pepkor Holdings Ltd
- Pick n Pay Retailers (Pty) Ltd
- Puma Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Queenspark (Pty) Ltd
- Rage Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Rebel Safetygear (Pty) Ltd
- Retailability (Pty) Ltd
- Rexview Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Shezi Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Smiley's Footwear (Pty) Ltd
- Truworths Ltd
- Wild Alice Collection (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths (Pty) Ltd
