Contrast Media Agents Market Projections, 2019-2027 with Performance & Positioning Data on Key Players Bayer & General Electric

The global contrast media agents market is expected to reach US$ 6,860.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018. The contrast media agents market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, development in diagnostic imaging modalities coupled with rising numbers of diagnostic test procedures and increasing numbers of approvals for contrast agents. However, the factors such as side effects associated with contrast media agents and stringent regulations for radio imaging agents are expected to restrain the growth of the market.



In an aging society where chronic diseases is a leading factor in the health system, technical advancements are necessary to preserve the quality of life by keeping affordable prices. Chronic diseases can be defined as medical conditions that last for one year or more and requires ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living.



Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and others are the leading causes of death and disability that requires several imaging modalities for diagnostic and treatment monitoring purposes. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, chronic diseases take up US$3.3 trillion in annual health care costs.



The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases are the major factors of market growth. For instance, according to Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, approximately 54 million adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. Almost 300,000 babies and children have arthritis or a rheumatic condition. The common type of arthritis is osteoarthritis, which affects approximately 31 million Americans. By the end of 2040, a number of people expected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis will be above 78 million.



Global contrast media agents market was segmented by type, imaging modality, indication and route of administration. The type segment was classified as iodinated contrast media, gadolinium based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media. Based on the imaging modality the market is classified as X-Ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound. On the basis of indication, the market is classified as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders. And based on the route of administration the market is divided into intravascular, oral and rectal.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Contrast Media Agents Market - By Type

1.3.2 Global Contrast Media Agents Market - By Imaging Modality

1.3.3 Global Contrast Media Agents Market - By Indication

1.3.4 Global Contrast Media Agents Market - By Route of Administration

1.3.5 Global Contrast Media Agents Market - By Geography



2. Global Contrast Media Agents Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Contrast Media Agents - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Global Contrast Media Agents Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Developments in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Coupled With Rising Number of Diagnostic Tests Procedures

5.1.3 Increasing Number of Approvals for Contrast Agents

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects Associated With Contrast Media Agents

5.2.2 Stringent Regulations for Radio-Imaging Agents

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in the Developing Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Continuous Technological Advancements

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Contrast Media Agents Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Contrast Media Agents Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Contrast Media Agents Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Performance/Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 Bayer AG

6.3.2 General Electric



7. Contrast Media Agents Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Contrast Media Agents Market Share by Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Iodinated Contrast Media Market

7.4 Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media Market

7.5 Barium-Based Contrast Media Market

7.6 Microbubble Contrast Agents Market



8. Contrast Media Agents Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Imaging Modality

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Contrast Media Agents Market Share by Imaging Modality 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 X-Ray/CT Market

8.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

8.5 Ultrasound Market



9. Contrast Media Agents Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Indication

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Contrast Media Agents Market Share by Indication 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Cardiovascular Disorders Market

9.4 Cancer Market

9.5 Gastrointestinal Disorders Market

9.6 Musculoskeletal Disorders Market

9.7 Nephrological Disorders Market

9.8 Neurological Disorders Market



10. Contrast Media Agents Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Route of Administration

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Contrast Media Agents Market Share by Route Of Administration 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Intravascular Market

10.4 Oral Market

10.5 Rectal Market



11. Contrast Media Agents Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11.1 North America Contrast Media Agents Market

11.2 Europe Contrast Media Agents Market

11.3 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Agents Market

11.4 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media Agents Market

11.5 South & Central America Contrast Media Agents Market



12. Contrast Media Agents Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Comparative Company Analysis

12.3 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.4 Organic Developments

12.5 Inorganic Developments



13. Contrast Media Agents Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 General Electric

13.2 Bayer AG

13.3 Bracco

13.4 Guerbet

13.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

13.6 Nanopet Pharma GmbH

13.7 Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.

13.8 Magnus Health Management Pvt. Ltd.

13.9 J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

13.10 Jodas Expoim



