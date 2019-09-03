Worldwide Cosmetics Market Insights & Projections, 2013-2019 & 2025 Featuring L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Coty, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Unilever

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetics Market: By Region - North America (The US), Europe (Germany & The UK) and Asia Pacific (China & Japan) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global cosmetic products market is estimated to be valued at US$ 69 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the period 2019 to 2025.

Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, growth of upper middle class population and increasing awareness of beauty products.

The global cosmetic industry is increasingly manifesting higher preference for specialized ingredients such as organic, herbal and ayurvedic products as part of cosmetic products. The trend is primarily a result of growing health consciousness.



REPORT SCOPE



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global cosmetic products market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various geographies. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.



Parameter Description

The base year 2014

Forecast period 2019-2025

Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Country coverage The US, The UK, Germany, China & Japan

Vendor scope L`Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Coty, The Estee Lauder Companies, Unilever



Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Vendors Outlook, Revenue (2013 - 2022E, US$ Billions)

L`Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Coty Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC



Key Questions Answered



Historical market size of cosmetic products market from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions and volume in Million Units

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions and volume in Million units

Regional and country of cosmetic products in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions and volume in Million units

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue

Profiling of major companies with details on its products

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Cosmetics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Types



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.3 Market Share by Region



5. Regional Analysis

5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2 Europe

5.3 North America



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Developments

6.1.1 Growing Demand for Luxury Skincare

6.1.2 Increasing Preference for Specialized Cosmetics

6.1.3 High Demand for Hair Cosmetics

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Rise in Disposable Income

6.2.2 Growth of Upper Middle-Class Population

6.2.3 Rising Awareness of Beauty Products

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Cosmetic Regulations

6.3.2 Counterfeit Products

6.3.3 Lack of Penetration in Developing Nations



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Financial Analysis

7.2 Product Analysis

7.4 Market Share by Companies

7.4.1 Global

7.4.2 Asia Pacific

7.4.2.1 China

7.4.2.2 Japan

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.3.1 The UK

7.4.3.2 Germany

7.4.4 North America

7.4.4.1 The US



8. Company Profiles

8.1 L`Oreal S.A.

8.2 Procter & Gamble

8.3 Coty, Inc.

8.4 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

8.5 Unilever PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h65woz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.