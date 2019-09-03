Global Restorative Dentistry Market Outlook, 2019-2027 with Performance Data on Key Players 3M & Danaher

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restorative Dentistry Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Restorative Dentistry market is expected to reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the restorative dentistry market is primarily attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.



According to National Health Services, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. However, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health. Majority of the poor population across the world, suffer from tooth loss or decay due to factors such as periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. These problems can now be addressed or solved with the help of new age and advanced restorative dentistry.



According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay.



In 2018, the restorative material segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the restorative dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, the demand for the restorative materials are likely to grow in the coming future.



Global restorative dentistry market, based on the end user, was segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and dental schools & research institutes. In 2018, the Hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share of 45.1% of the restorative dentistry market, by the end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rising geriatric population as well as the increasing number of private dental hospital and clinics chain across the globe. Additionally, increasing consolidation among hospitals is also a major factor propelling the growth of the segment in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Restorative Dentistry Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Restorative Dentistry Market - By End User

1.3.3 Global Restorative Dentistry Market - By Country



2. Global Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Restorative Dentistry Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Global Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Tooth Decay

5.1.3 Technological Developments in Restorative Dentistry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs of Restorative Dental Materials & Dental Implants

5.2.2 Limited Reimbursements

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Medical Tourism in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Mini-Dental Implants

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Restorative Dentistry Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Restorative De Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning

6.4 Performance of Key Players

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Danaher

6.5 Expert Opinions



7. Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Product Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.3 Restorative Materials Market

7.4 Restorative Equipment Market

7.5 Implants Market

7.6 Prosthetics Market



8. Global Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 End User Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market

8.4 Dental Laboratories Market

8.5 Dental Schools & Research Institutes Market



9. Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Restorative Dentistry Market

9.2 Europe Restorative Dentistry Market

9.3 Asia Pacific Restorative Dentistry Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa Restorative Dentistry Market

9.5 South and Central America Restorative Dentistry Market



10. Restorative Dentistry Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.5 Inorganic Developments



11. Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Dentsply Sirona

11.2 Danaher

11.3 3M

11.4 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

11.5 Ultradent Products Inc.

11.6 Institut Straumann AG

11.7 Zimmer Biomet

11.8 GC Corporation

11.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

11.10 VOCO GmbH

11.11 Brasseler USA

11.12 Diadent Group International



