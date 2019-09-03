North America's $10.73Bn Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to 2025 by Product; Service; Application; End-user; and Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Next Generation Sequencing Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Service; Application; & End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 10,733 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,378.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.7% from 2018-2025.



The growth of the next generation sequencing market is primarily attributed to the declining price of sequencing and increasing prevalence of cancer. However, risks associated with genetic data and high cost of advanced technologies are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, usage of NSG in biomarker discovery and precision medicine is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America next generation sequencing market in the coming years.



In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a noTable decline in the cost of sequencing.



In 2017, the consumables segment held a largest market share of 64% of the next generation sequencing market, by product. The segment is growing due to the consumables offered by various companies are widely accepted by the consumers and it provides accuracy and precision in the preparation of the NGS. Furthermore, the similar segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



In 2017, the resequencing segment held a largest market share of 66% of the next generation sequencing market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 as the rising funding by various government bodies and usage of NGS in the resequencing and targeted sequencing. Furthermore, the genome sequencing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.



Diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period owing to the growth of the technological advancements such as sequencing machines in the developed and developing regions. Moreover, the similar segment held the largest market share of 34% for the application segment in the next generation sequencing market and is likely to dominate the market in coming forecast period.



In 2017, the academic & research institutes segment held a largest market share of 45.2% of the next generation sequencing market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 21.4% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025. This higher growth rate of the segment owing to the providing the references for further researches are likely to propel the growth of the research centers segment in the coming future.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for next generation sequencing included in the report are, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), College of American Pathologists (CAP), Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and among others.



Key Topics Covered



Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance



Part 2. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - By Product

3.2.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - By Technology

3.2.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - By Application

3.2.4 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - By End User

3.2.5 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis



Part 4. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Declining Price Of Sequencing

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Risks Associated With Genetic Data

4.2.2 High Cost Of Advanced Technologies

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Usage Of NGS In Biomarker Discovery And Precision Medicine

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Training Programs

4.5 Impact Analysis



Part 5. Next Generation Sequencing Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning/ Market Share

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5.4 Expert Opinions

5.5 Clinical Trials Analysis

5.5.1 Clinical Trials Analysis

5.5.2 Phase II Clinical Trails

5.5.3 Phase III Clinical Trails

5.5.4 Phase IV Clinical Trails



Part 6. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Consumables Market

6.5 Services Market



Part 7. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Technology (US$ Mn)

7.4 Genome Sequencing Market

7.5 Exome Sequencing Market

7.6 Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.7 Other Sequencing Technologies Market



Part 8. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Application, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.4 Diagnostics Market

8.5 Drug Discovery Market

8.6 Precision Medicine Market

8.7 Others Market



Part 9. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes Market

9.5 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.6 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

9.7 Others Market



Part 10. North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.4 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Technology (US$ Mn)

10.5 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.6 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By End User (US$ Mn)

10.7 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Country (%)

10.8 US Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.9 Canada Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

10.10 Mexico Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)



Part 11. Next Generation Sequencing Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2016-2018

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



Part 12. Next Generation Sequencing Market -Key Company Profiles

12.1 Illumina, Inc.

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific.

12.3 Qiagen N.V.

12.4 Beijing Genomics Institute

12.5 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.7 Agilent Technologies

12.8 Eurofins Scientific

12.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

12.10 Macrogen, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okpevh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.