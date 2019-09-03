Indian Digital Tire Solutions Market Projected to Witness a CAGR Exceeding 40% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Tire Solutions Market in India By Type of Vehicle (Truck, Bus, and Others), Components (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type of Solution (TPMS and Fleet Solutions), and Region (North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, and Central Zone) - Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the digital tire solutions market in India will grow at a CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the digital tire solutions market in India based on segments, which include the type of vehicle, components, type of solution, and region.



The report, digital tire solutions market in India comprises an analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views. The report also covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis. In the vendor profile section for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.



India is witnessing a greater number of tire manufactures venturing into digital tire solutions. Major factors emphasizing the need for digital tire solutions is the need for increasing fuel efficiency, safety, and tire life. The basic process in digital tire ecosystem involves diagnostic management, notification services, and final report generation.

Like any other IoT solution for realizing the ecosystem, there is a need for proper communication network and tire companies are forming a strategic relationship with telecom companies for providing connected solutions. In 2018, Continental tires partnered with Vodafone for its IoT based tire monitoring platform, ContiConnect. ContiConnect helps to prevent tire-related breakdowns by transmitting tire temperature and pressure data to a central web portal through a wireless network.



Some of the major tire manufacturers and their digital solutions are given below:



Company and Digital tire solutions

Bridgestone

PressureStat: Tire pressure and temperature monitoring system

TreadStat: Tire and Rim Management software

Toolbox: Digital tire assessment and asset tracking platform for truck and bus tires

Digital Fleet Solutions Business acquired from TomTom in January 2019. The solution is a data platform for connected vehicles.

Fleetpulse: Fleet management solution with a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Continental Tire

ContiConnect: Digital Tire Monitoring Platform which analyses and reports data about tire temperature and pressure for heavy vehicles. Includes tire sensors, yard reader stations, and backend software and services

Other services: Includes tire information systems, TPMS, Electronic-Tire Information Systems (eTIS), valve sensors and software for supporting the driver.

Goodyear

Eagle 360: Concept tires with AI which aids the connected car ecosystem.

Goodyear Proactive Solutions: Solutions for fleet operators to resolve tire issues using G-Predict, a predictive analytics technology developed by Goodyear. It includes TPMS for heavy vehicles and off-road vehicles and Goodyear Drive-Over-Reader to measure tread depth, load, and tire pressure over each tire.

Michelin

Track Connect: Connected tire solution developed with the help of two startup companies Exotics Systems and Openium.

By components, the digital tire solutions market in India is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes revenue generated from the sale of tire sensors, yard reading stations, and controlling devices. The software involves web portals and mobile applications for monitoring and recording tire statistics. It also includes management tools for storing the inventory data including rethreaded tires and digital platform for managing all the tire-related information. Services include installation, maintenance, and repairing services for the hardware and software. Another major service provided by tire manufacturers is emergency response services. For instance, Apollo is providing free 24x7 response service for 6 months or 1 year (based on the number of tires purchased).



Based on the type of solution, the digital tire solutions market in India is segmented into TPMS and fleet solutions. TPMS is used for monitoring the air pressure in pneumatic tires. Fleet solutions and services provided by tire manufacturers including constant inspection and maintenance for checking tread depth and damage. It involves professional advice helping customers for choosing the type of tires best fit for their vehicles, weather conditions, load capacity, distance traveled, and fitting those tires.



By region, the digital tire solutions market in India is segmented into North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, and Central Zone. South Zone is active in implementing several fleet management solutions and is expected to be one of the major adopters of digital tire solutions during the forecast period.



By type of vehicle, the digital tire solutions market in India is segmented into trucks, buses, and others. Others include heavy equipment machineries (mainly used in construction, mining, and other heavy-duty activities) and light motor vehicles including passenger cars and vans. Digital tire solutions are mainly used by fleet management companies compared to individuals with personal vehicles. Hence, the revenue generation from light motor vehicles was considerably less in 2018 compared to other segments. However, with more logistics and transportation solution planning to implement tire solutions in their fleet, light motor vehicles are expected to see an increasing demand for digital tire solutions in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.23 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Restraints

4.3.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Type of Vehicle

5.1 Overview

5.2 Trucks

5.3 Buses

5.4 Others



6 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Components

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Tire Sensors

6.2.2 Controlling Devices

6.2.3 Yard Reading Stations

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Web Portal and Mobile Applications

6.4 Services



7 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Type of Solution

7.1 Overview

7.2 TPMS

7.3 Fleet Solutions



8 Digital Tire Solutions Market in India, By Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 North Zone

8.3 South Zone

8.4 East Zone

8.5 West Zone

8.6 Central Zone



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Business Restructuring



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 Bridgestone

10.2 Continental

10.3 Goodyear

10.4 Michelin

10.5 Tymtix

10.6 Garmin

10.7 WABCO

10.8 SKF

10.9 Pragathi Solutions

10.10 PressurePro

10.11 Schrader TPMS Solutions

10.12 Huf Hulsbeck & Furst

10.13 Omron

10.14 Denso



