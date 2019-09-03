North America Restorative Dentistry Market Projected to Cross $9.27 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Restorative Dentistry Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America restorative dentistry market is to reach US$ 9,270.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,479.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the restorative devices market is primarily attributed due to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay, and technological developments in restorative dentistry. However, high cost of restorative dentistry and dental implants are expected to hamper the growth of the market at certain extent.



The North American region is likely to experiencing the growth in the restorative dentistry due to rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. The dental cosmetic industry in the U.S. has growing from last decade owing to the demand and fame it has achieved over a period. Millennial and baby boomers population are generally opt for cosmetic implant procedures such as smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the Restorative Dentistry market.

Restorative Dentistry includes dental implants which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric population across the globe, however a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Dental implants function as natural-looking teeth and can last as long as regular teeth.



According to American Dental Association (ADA), as of 2018, there are 199,486 dentists are working in U.S. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics mentions that, the dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the growing adoption of the cosmetic dental procedures and treatments which also include the application of restorative dentistry will drive the global restorative dentistry market over the coming years.



In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the market.



Mexico is expected to be the fastest growing market for the restorative dentistry during the forecast owing to the factors such as rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising prevalence of tooth decay among the others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Restorative Dentistry Market - By Product

1.3.2 North America Restorative Dentistry Market - By End User

1.3.3 North America Restorative Dentistry Market - By Country



2. North America Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Restorative Dentistry Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis



5. North America Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Tooth Decay

5.1.3 Technological Developments in Restorative Dentistry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs of Restorative Dentistry & Dental Implants

5.2.2 Limited Reimbursements

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Medical Tourism in Mexico

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Mini-Dental Implants

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Restorative Dentistry Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Market Positioning

6.3 Performance of Key Players

6.3.1 3M

6.3.2 Danaher



7. Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Product Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.3 Restorative Materials Market

7.4 Restorative Equipment Market

7.5 Implants Market

7.6 Prosthetic Market



8. Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 End User Market Revenue and Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market

8.4 Dental Laboratories Market

8.5 Dental Schools & Research Institutes Market



9. Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Restorative Dentistry Market



10. Restorative Dentistry Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.5 Inorganic Developments



11. Restorative Dentistry Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Dentsply Sirona

11.2 Danaher

11.3 3M

11.4 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

11.5 Ultradent Products Inc.

11.6 Institut Straumann AG

11.7 Zimmer Biomet

11.8 GC Corporation

11.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

11.10 Voco GmbH

11.11 Brasseler USA

11.12 Diadent Group International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jso96w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.