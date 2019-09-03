Indonesia rapidly moves towards being major APAC data centre powerhouse

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm has released a series of country reports on data centres and analysts found that Indonesia is set to become a major APAC data centre powerhouse as it seeks to bridge the gap with its more advanced neighbours Singapore and Malaysia.

Key findings include:

Indonesia attracts investments from hyperscale cloud providers Google, Alibaba and Amazon, reflecting a growing interest in Indonesia as an alternative to Singapore.

The availability of affordable land allows companies establishing a base in Indonesia to build their own facilities more easily.

Latency and connectivity are increasingly becoming less of an issue in Indonesia.

Indonesia is among the Asian countries tightening requirements to store citizen and consumer data locally for the purpose of data protection.

The ongoing use of smartphones coincides with the growth in e-commerce transactions and social media.

As the data centre market matures, IT Service Providers and telcos, which used to dominate the market, are retreating from the market.

Demand is driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based services by local and international businesses.

