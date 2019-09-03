Singapore leads the highly competitive data centre market in Asia

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm has released a series of country reports on data centres and analysts found that Singapore is one of the four major sub-markets for data centres in Asia alongside Hong Kong, Australia and Japan.



The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing very strong data centre growth driven by large-scale international cloud providers including Amazon Web Service, Google, Microsoft and IBM as they expand aggressively in major hubs including Singapore.

Key findings include:

Singapore is one of the most mature data centres markets globally and Asia’s leading market ahead of Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.

The market is highly competitive due to a large number of local and international colocation providers

High growth in data storage and management related to the digital economy will be a strong driver over the next 10 years. In particular, digital media companies emerging from industries such as e-commerce, content, gaming and software applications especially from large emerging markets such as China and India

During late 2019 and 2020 a significant amount of new capacity is expected to enter the Singapore market. New capacity is especially coming from the international data centre specialist providers including Equinix and Digital Realty.

This growth will begin to slow as the Singapore data centre market faces mounting challenges including from cheaper markets Malaysia and Indonesia.

Data centre construction is now being led by the large global multimedia companies.

