Insulin Pens Market Forecasts & Projections 2019-2027 - High Potential for Market Growth in Emerging Economies

The global insulin pens market is expected to reach US$ 8,286.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,957 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019-2027.



The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising incidence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and increasing adoption of insulin pens over conventional vials and syringes. However, the factors restraining the market growth are the high cost of insulin pens and the availability of alternatives to insulin pens in the market. On the other hand, the high potential for market growth in emerging economies is one of the growth opportunities for market players.



In recent years, there has been considerable development in the field of medical drug delivery devices. Insulin administration is a standard procedure in the diabetic population. Traditional insulin syringes have several disadvantages that include the experience of pain by patients due to repeated pricks, discomfort in carrying both insulin bottle as well as a syringe, risk of needle re-use associated infections and needle-stick injuries as well as difficulty in delivering a mixture of two or more liquids together in one syringe. Additionally, self-administration of insulin through syringes and vials is time-taking and difficult that has reduced the adoption of conventional insulin injection methods over the past years and led to increased adoption of injection pens. Thus, the inclination of patients towards insulin injection pens over syringes is expected to be a driving factor to foster the growth of insulin pens market.



Global insulin pens market was segmented by product type, application, and end user. The insulin pens market on the basis of product type is segmented in to disposable and reusable. In 2018, the disposable segment held the largest market share of 62.6% of the insulin pens market, by product type. The disposable insulin pens are expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by these type that include ease of use, low cost, less threat of needle-stick infection, and others. The similar segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to its rising usage as pre-filled cartridges in the newly launched insulin dosages by leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Insulin Pens Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Insulin Pens Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Insulin Pens Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Global Insulin Pens Market - By Geography



2. Global Insulin Pens Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Insulin Pens- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Insulin Pens Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidence Of Diabetes

5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Rising Adoption Of Insulin Injection Pens Over Vials & Syringes

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability Of Alternatives For Drug Delivery

5.2.2 Limitations Associated With Insulin Pens

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Growing Market In Developing Economies

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Growing Product Innovations Through Collaborative Research

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Insulin Pens Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Insulin Pens Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Insulin Pens Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.3.1 Novo Nordisk A/S

6.3.2 Eli Lilly And Company



7. Global Insulin Pens Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Insulin Pens Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis, By Product Type (US$ Mn)

7.3 Reusable Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Reusable Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Disposable Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Disposable Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Insulin Pens Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Insulin Pens Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.3 Type-1 Diabetes Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Type-1 Diabetes Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Type-2 Diabetes Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Type-2 Diabetes Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Insulin Pens Market Analysis- By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Insulin Pens Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis, By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn)

9.3 Hospitals Pharmacies Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Hospital Pharmacies Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Retail Pharmacies Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Retail Pharmacies Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 E-Commerce Market

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global E-Commerce Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Insulin Pens Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market

10.2 Europe Insulin Pens Market

10.3 Asia Pacific Insulin Pens Market

10.4 Middle East And Africa Insulin Pens Market

10.5 South And Central America Insulin Pens Market



11. Insulin Pens Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

11.4 Organic Developments

11.5 Inorganic Developments



12. Insulin Pens Market-Key Company Profiles

12.1 Owen Mumford, Ltd.

12.2 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.3 Companion Medical

12.4 Berlin-Chemie Ag

12.5 Pendiq Gmbh

12.6 Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

12.7 Eli Lilly And Company

12.8 Ypsomed Ag

12.9 Sanofi

12.10 Biocon



