Auth0 Named Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Reports for IDaaS and Identity API Platforms

Consecutive reports highlight the breadth of Auth0’s identity capabilities

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced it has been selected as an Overall Leader in two KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass reports – IDaaS Access Management and Identity API Platforms. The IDaaS research report evaluates vendors delivering cloud-based access management capabilities, and the new Identity API Platforms report focuses on using APIs to provide identity management in agile, DevOps, and more complex IT environments.



Digital transformation is driving the need for APIs to link different systems and services together to create a seamless experience. Identity API Platforms is a new segment established by KuppingerCole to evaluate vendors that are solving this need. By exposing key identity functionality via APIs, Identity API Platforms support the requirements of IAM, Federation, IDaaS, CIAM, and more with a focus on being developer-centric.

Auth0 is positioned as an Overall Leader in both Identity API Platforms and IDaaS Access Management. According to Martin Kuppinger, founder of KuppingerCole, “Auth0, with its rich set of APIs and SDKs, is an extremely developer-friendly IDaaS AM service that offers rapid deployment and is forward-leaning in its approach to create and support a flexible identity ecosystem.”

Kuppinger adds: “Organizations seeking a developer-friendly IDaaS platform with great extensibility, support for open standards, DevOps, and microservices should consider Auth0 on their shortlist.” KuppingerCole also named Auth0 an Overall Leader in the 2018 Leadership Compass for Consumer Identity Access Management (CIAM) .

“Today’s API-driven economy is a primary driver of Auth0’s ongoing growth and represents a significant portion of our business,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “Our placement in these reports is further validation of our overall approach and our focus on the builders of applications. We are grateful to KuppingerCole for the recognition.”

Develop an action plan for thinking about identity from an API platform perspective vs. a point solution in a new whitepaper from KuppingerCole and Auth0: “ Do Identity Right – So Your Digital Business Strategy Succeeds .”



Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises.

