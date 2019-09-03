Roller Bearings Market to Cross US$ 26.71 Bn by 2026, SKF, Timken, and Schaeffler to Focus on Introducing Smart Bearings and Minimize Chances of Operational Breakdown: Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Roller Bearings Market Research report include NSK Ltd., THE TIMKEN COMPANY, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, SKF, IKO International, Inc. / Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd., JTEKT Corporation (Koyo), rcbbearing.com, Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd., LYC Private Limited.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% between 2018 and 2026, the global Roller Bearings Market is expected to reach US$ 26.71 Bn by 2026, as against US$ 21.05 Bn in 2018. Roller bearings are one of the earliest known types of rolling element bearing and are increasingly used in heavy machinery and equipment. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “ Roller Bearings Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Tapered, Spherical, Cylindrical, Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” entails current Roller Bearings Market trends between 2018 and 2026. Several manufacturing facilities and automotive firms use roller bearing material to improve the efficiency and performance of machinery and vehicles. Nowadays, industries are installing high-end and expensive equipment to ensure smooth functioning of their day-to-day operations. Against this backdrop, the demand for these bearings will fuel, which in turn, will augment the Roller Bearings Market growth. As per the requirements, industrial firms use different types of roller bearings such as tapered, cylindrical, spherical, and needle, favoring the Roller Bearings Market demand.

The rising number of offshore wind farms is expected to moderately push the market to grow in the foreseeable future.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/roller-bearings-market-101249





Rising Demand for Heavy Machinery to Favor Growth of Cylindrical Roller Bearings Segment

The cylindrical roller bearings segment covered the highest share in the global market in 2018. The demand for these bearings is expected to rise on account of their rising adoption across industries such as aerospace and automotive. Cylindrical roller bearings are used in heavy machinery to carry and handle heavy radial loads at high speed and performance. The Roller Bearings Market size is anticipated to further expand with the increasing use of tapered roller bearings. These bearings are primarily designed to handle axial and radial forces at the same time. These are integrated into defense and medical equipment to accommodate combined loads. In the world of bearings, spherical roller bearings are likely to gain prominence owing to their numerous properties. These bearings have the ability to easily mount and erect, are highly reliable, and can withstand shock loads. Furthermore, these bearings are largely used in international markets and expanding its geographical presence to all the industries, especially in aerospace and automotive. The rising application of these type of bearings is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

The demand for roller bearings is increasing in applications such as industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, and others. As per the report, industrial machinery roller bearings hold a 31.1% share in the global market.



Upgradation of Manufacturing Facilities to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific covered US$ 7.40 Bn in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The growth is mainly attributable to the rising vehicle production in countries such as India, Japan, and China. The escalating demand for heavy machinery in these countries is another factor driving the market in this region. Moreover, manufacturing firms are putting efforts to upgrade their existing facilities with an aim to maintain accuracy and alignment. The demand for different types of bearings is increasing from the automotive industry. This will further increase the Roller Bearings Market potential. With the growing technological advancements in the automotive industry, customers need customized roller bearings to minimize friction at important points of contact.

Other regions such as North America and Europe are expected to emerge in the Roller Bearings Market through the forecast years.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/roller-bearings-market-101249





FOX Upgrades its Rear Bearing Shock Kit as per Customers’ Requirement

Among the major players in the global market, SKF, Schaeffler, and Timken are leading. With the introduction of the 4th Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0, companies are focusing on smart and automated roller bearings to further minimize the operational breakdown and enhance the efficiency of heavy machinery and equipment. Several companies are focusing on customized bearings for their customers. For example, FOX’s FIT dampers were too heavy. The company addressed this problem by upgrading their roller bearing and fork damper to retain its customers. The newly introduced FIT4 fork damper & roller bearing kit is light-weight, has a smaller diameter, and is modified as per customer requirements. Another company, Schaeffler plans to merge with two Indian companies called Luk India Pvt Limited and INA Bearings India Pvt Limited in January 2019. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and geographical presence.

Some of The Key Companies Profiled in The Report

NTN Bearing Corporation

NSK Ltd.

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

SKF

IKO International, Inc. / Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation (Koyo)

com

Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.

LYC Private Limited



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/roller-bearings-market-101249





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Price Trend Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Roller Bearings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Product Type (Value and Volume) Tapered Spherical Cylindrical Others (Thrust, Needles) By Application (Value) Automotive Industrial Machinery Aerospace Others (Railway) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations





Continued...





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/roller-bearings-market-101249





Browse Related Reports:

Ball Bearing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Self-Aligning Ball Bearings, Deep Grove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings, Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Mining & Construction, Medical, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Self-Aligning Ball Bearings, Deep Grove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings, Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Mining & Construction, Medical, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026 Cross Roller Bearings Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Single Inner and Split Outer Ring, Split Inner and Single Outer Ring, Others), By Dimension (18 to 50mm, 50 to 150mm, 150 to 250 mm, 250 to 400 mm, 400 to 630 mm, 630 to 800 mm, >800 mm), By Industrial Vertical (Industrial Machinery, Medical Systems, Robotics, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Single Inner and Split Outer Ring, Split Inner and Single Outer Ring, Others), By Dimension (18 to 50mm, 50 to 150mm, 150 to 250 mm, 250 to 400 mm, 400 to 630 mm, 630 to 800 mm, >800 mm), By Industrial Vertical (Industrial Machinery, Medical Systems, Robotics, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Loaders Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Loader Type (Skid Steer, Backhoe, Wheeled, Crawler/Track, Mini Loaders), By Payload Capacity (3-5 tons, 6-10 tons, 11-15 tons, 15 tons and above), By Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend, By Loader Type (Skid Steer, Backhoe, Wheeled, Crawler/Track, Mini Loaders), By Payload Capacity (3-5 tons, 6-10 tons, 11-15 tons, 15 tons and above), By Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Conveyor Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Roller Conveyors, Flat Belt Conveyors, Wheel Conveyors, Vertical Conveyors & Other), By Location (In-floor Conveyors, On-floor Conveyors & Overhead), By Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Supply chain & Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Industrial Gas Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, NOx, Others), By Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Infrared, Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Automotive, Others) And Geography Forecast Till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.