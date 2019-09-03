The Foundation for Appraisal Education's 7th annual educational seminar will be held October 4th and 5th in New Orleans

The theme of this year’s FAE seminar is 300 Years of Southern Style. It’s designed to deepen knowledge of Southern decorative and fine arts, furnishings and antiques. The 7th annual Foundation for Appraisal Education (FAE) Seminar will be held October 4th and 5th at the gallery of Neal Auction Company in New Orleans, La.

The seminar will be held Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th, in the gallery of Neal Auction Company, located at 4038 Magazine Street in New Orleans, La.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th annual, two-day educational seminar of the Foundation for Appraisal Education (FAE) will be held Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th, in the gallery of Neal Auction Company , located at 4038 Magazine Street in the beautiful historic Garden District of New Orleans. The International Society of Appraisers (ISA) will give professional development credits for those who fully participate.Each year, the FAE selects a destination city and a diverse group of presenters on topics that provide both antiques, furnishings and decorative arts and fine art appraisers with learning opportunities and professional development credits. The seminar is open to ISA, AAA and ASA appraisers and professionals, as well as individuals interested in the field of topics presented. The registration fee is $395 for both days or $200 for one day. To register, visit the seminar page at foundationforappraisaleducation.org.This year’s theme – 300 Years of Southern Style – is designed to deepen knowledge of Southern decorative and fine arts, furnishings and antiques. Programs will cover topics ranging from French wallpaper trends in early Southern homes to the trends in Southern art from Clementine Hunter to Blue Dog to the Contemporary art scene. Seminars will also feature a talk on the best practices to strengthen one’s business and the importance of engagement agreements.Program highlights include:· Chasing the “Butterfly Man”: Understanding Historic New Orleans Furniture from Armoires to Campeche Chairs, by Cybele Gontar· Clementine Hunter Fakes, by Tommy Whitehead· Southern Silver, by Carey Mackie· The Art of George Rodrigue-Cajun - Blue Dogs and Beyond, by Marney Robinson· A Southern Contemporary Art Panel Discussion· French Wallpapers, by Christine Speare· Mardi Gras Collectibles, by Wayne Phillips· Art Theft & Fraud, by Randy Deaton· Two private cocktail receptionsPersonal Property Appraisers attending this year’s seminar will earn 13 continuing education credits to advance their accreditations or remain in good standing with the International Society of Appraisers (ISA) and Appraisers Association of America (AAA). They will also receive a free one-year subscription to a new online arts and antiques research database.In tandem with the seminar, the International Society of Appraisers (ISA) is offering an additional course titled Advanced Appraisal Methodology (available to ISA members only). It will be held October 3rd, from 9 am to 6 pm Central time at Neal Auction Company. Registration and payment are separate from the seminar. Registration and course information are available at https://www.isa-appraisers.org/courses/course/323 The Foundation for Appraisal Education's (FAE) mission is to raise funds and award scholarships to those seeking to improve their knowledge in the field of personal property appraising. Originally formed as the ISA Education Foundation under Illinois law, the entity was granted non-profit status in 2003. In 2008, the name was changed to the Foundation for Appraisal Education (FAE) and has no affiliation with the similarly named Appraisal Foundation, a Congressionally authorized not-for-profit that also services the appraisal industry.The FAE began awarding scholarships in 2004 and today presents five scholarships of $1,500 each and four scholarships of $500 each. Grants for group educational opportunities, such as underwriting educational speakers for the ISA annual conference, are also awarded by the FAE.Appraisers and friends of appraisers can now join the Foundation for Appraisal Education (FAE) and support the Foundation’s ongoing work to promote the advancement of education related to personal property appraising by making a fully tax-deductible contribution.To raise funds for scholarships the FAE also holds an annual benefit auction at John Moran Auctioneers of Los Angeles. The Foundation is currently accepting donations of quality items (valued at $500 or more) for next year's FAE fundraising auction. If you have an item you would like to donate, please contact our Fundraising Coordinator, Wendy Gerdau, at info@tecsappraisals.com.FAE accepts memorials and gifts from groups and individuals, as well as corporate donations and sponsorships. The group is headquartered at 225 West Wacker Drive, Suite 650, Chicago, IL. To learn more, please visit www.foundationforappraisaleducation.org # # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.