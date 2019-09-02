Toyota Company sets up academy to train Angolans

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 2 - Toyota Company in Angola will open in October this year a training academy for Angolan mechanics, announced this Monday in Luanda, the Japanese ambassador, Hironori Sawada after a meeting the President of the Republic, João Lourenço. ,

Last week, the chairperson of the Japanese multinational company, Tchiro Kitaoka, said the company intends to invest about US $ 200 million to build a Toyota assembly line in Angola.

Today, at the end of the meeting with the Angolan Head of State, the Japanese ambassador told the press that it served to address “aspects of common interest” as the two countries are working to deepen cooperation.

“We have several projects underway and we are working to increase cooperation,” said the Japanese diplomat.

The dialogue between the two entities takes place one day after the return of the Angolan President to the country, after attending the 7th Tokyo International Conference on the Africa's Development (TICAD7), held from 28 to 30 this month in Yokohama (Japan).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.