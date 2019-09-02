Israel's Plastic Pipe & Fitting Market: 2013-2018 Review & 2018-2023 Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type of Pipe (UPVC, CPVC and PVC, PE, PP and Others); By Type of End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Gas) and By Market Structure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period - 2013-2018

Forecast Period - 2018-2023

The major growth drivers of the market include the development of the gas sector, real estate construction and wide use of precise irrigation technique.

Market Size & Outlook



Israel Plastic pipes market has grown at a high single digit five year CAGR from 2013 to 2018. The plastic pipe and fitting market in Israel is estimated to grow at a double digit five year CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Industrial growth along with residential real estate supply is the major reason behind the growth of the production. Polyethylene pipes are expected to be the fastest growing type of pipe in the market because of their wide applications such as irrigation, water supply, sewage, plumbing, optical fiber protection and others. Among the end user application, irrigation segment is expected to grow at fastest rate from 2018 to 2023 driven by wide use of plastic pipe in drip irrigation. Domestically manufactured products are expected to cement their majority in the overall market in the future.



Market Segmentation



By Type of Pipe



The market is segmented into Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC and CPVC), Unplaticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC), Polypropylene (PP) and others (PU, PVDF, ABS and PB) on the basis of types of pipes. Out of these, PE pipes have the highest market share. Wide application of such pipe includes water supply, chemicals, oil and gas and others, is the major reason behind high market share of these types of pipes and fittings in Israel. PVC, UPVC and CPVC have a significant share in the market as these types of pipes have low price. PP pipes have the lowest market share and are generally used in plumbing applications. These are generally priced higher than other types of pipes which results in low market share of the segment.



By End-user Applications



The market segmentation on the basis of end user application includes Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Gas and Others (Cable Protection, HVAC application, milk hoses and others). Water supply and sewage application is the biggest segment in the market, which is followed by the plumbing sector. Fast growth in real estate construction is the biggest reason behind the high market share of both of these segments. Chemical and oil and gas are the segment with the lowest market share as plastic pipes do not find wide use in this sector due to low durability as compared to some of its substitutes.



The plastic pipe and fittings are domestically manufactured and have a very high share in the overall market as compared to imported plastic pipe and fittings in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly organized as big manufacturers in Israel have the majority of market share. Some of the major players in the market are Huliot Piping System, Uniflex, Palgal, Pexgol, Plassim and Bambi Plast. There are few unorganized players such as Assa and AAH Plast ltd. which have significantly small market share. Price of the product, quality of the product, on demand availability of the product, manufacturing standards and product customization are some of the competing parameters. The competitive rivalry in the market is intense as the market is highly commoditized. The competition is at mature stage and there are many manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings in the market. Recently there has been a merger of two of the biggest players in the market which shows the tendency of the market to move towards consolidation in the future.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing & Modeling



3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Snapshot

3.1. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Overview

3.2. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size, 2013-18

3.3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2017

3.3.1. By Types Of Pipe (PVC, PE & PBR, PPR and ABS), 2017

3.3.2. By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), 2017

3.3.3. By Type of End User Application (Water Supply & Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil, Irrigation and Others), 2017

3.4. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Future Outlook & Projections, 2017-2023E

3.4.1. Middle East Plastic Pipes & Fittings Market Segmentation Future Outlook & Projections, 2023E



4. GCC Polymer Industry Overview



5. Ecosystem of Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market, 2018

5.1. Ecosystem Of Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

5.2. Value Chain

5.3. Manufacturing Process for Plastic Pipes and Fittings in Israel



6. Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market, 2018

6.1. Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Overview

6.2. Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size, 2018



7. Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2018

7.1. By Types of Pipes, 2018

7.2. By End User Application, 2018

7.3. By Type of Market Structure, 2018

7.4. By Domestic Manufacturing and Import, 2018



8. Trade Scenario in Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market



9. Competitive Scenario

9.1. Competitive Landscape

9.2. Company Profile of Major Players

9.2.1. Plassim (Plas-Fit)

9.2.2. Uniflex

9.2.3. Pexgol

9.2.4. Huliot Piping Systems

9.2.5. Banias Bambi Plast Ltd.

9.3. Company Profile of Some Other manufacturers in Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market in Israel



10. Growth Drivers



11. Issues and Challenges in Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market



12. Porter 5 Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Factors Affecting Pricing of Plastic Pipe and Fitting Products in Israel



15. Vendor Selection Mechanism



16. Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook, 2018-23

16.1. Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size, 2018-23

16.2. Israel Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2018-23

16.2.1. By Types of Pipe, 2018-23

16.2.2. By Types of End User Application, 2018-23

16.2.3. By Types of Market Structure, 2018-23

16.2.4. By Domestic Manufacturing and Import, 2018-23



17. Macros in Israel Plastic Pipe and Fittings Market

17.1. Total Population of Israel

17.2. Gross Domestic Product of Israel

17.3. New Dwellings Sold in Israel

17.4. Number of Hotels in Israel

17.5. Number of Households in Israel



18. Analyst Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qvjo0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.