Global Portland Cement Outlook to 2024 - Thriving Infrastructure & Construction Industries, Especially in Developing Nations, is the Key Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portland Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portland cement reached a volume of 4.6 Billion Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a volume of 5.9 Billion Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2024.



The growth of the market is primarily being driven by thriving infrastructure and construction industries, especially in the developing nations.

Furthermore, increasing demand for materials such as concrete, mortar, stucco and grout, which utilize portland cement as a key ingredient, is also catalyzing the growth of the industry. These products are used to manufacture plasters, screeds, building foundations and roadbeds.

Additionally, rapid urbanization across the globe and increasing infrastructural investments by the governments of various nations are further providing a thrust to the market. Some of these initiatives include public housing projects and the construction of roads for better connectivity to remote areas.

Moreover, the infrastructure sector in several countries is receiving significant thrust due to the organization of international entertainment and sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022. Hosting such events requires the construction of housing facilities, stadiums and other amenities that increase the utilization of the product.

Other factors, including low procurement costs and easy availability of raw material, are also projected to catalysed the market growth in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global portland cement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global portland cement industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packing type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global portland cement industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global portland cement industry?

What is the structure of the global portland cement industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global portland cement industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Portland Cement Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application Sector

5.5 Market Breakup by Packing Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Imports and Exports

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Type 1

6.2 Type 2

6.3 Type 3

6.4 Type 4

6.5 Type 5



7 Market Breakup by Application Sector

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Industrial



8 Market Breakup by Packing Type

8.1 10 KG

8.2 15 KG

8.3 25 KG

8.4 Others



9 Trade Data

9.1 Import Trends

9.2 Export Trends



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Mitsubishi Cement Corporation

15.3.2 Alamo Cement Company

15.3.3 Lafarge

15.3.4 Martin Marietta

15.3.5 Heidelberg Cement

15.3.6 National Cement Company

15.3.7 American Cement Company

15.3.8 Holcim

15.3.9 Argos

15.3.10 Essroc

15.3.11 China National Building Material

15.3.12 Salt River Materials Group

15.3.13 Italcementi

15.3.14 Anhui Conch Cement

15.3.15 Ash Grove Cement Company

15.3.16 Tanzania Portland Cement Company

15.3.17 Quikrete

15.3.18 CalPortland Company

15.3.19 Capitol Aggregates

15.3.20 CEMEX

15.3.21 GCC of America

15.3.22 Lehigh Hanson

15.3.23 NationalCement Company of Alabama

15.3.24 Ultratech Cement

15.3.25 BuzziUnicem USA



