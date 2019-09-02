Global Portland Cement Outlook to 2024 - Thriving Infrastructure & Construction Industries, Especially in Developing Nations, is the Key Driver
The global portland cement reached a volume of 4.6 Billion Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a volume of 5.9 Billion Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2024.
The growth of the market is primarily being driven by thriving infrastructure and construction industries, especially in the developing nations.
Furthermore, increasing demand for materials such as concrete, mortar, stucco and grout, which utilize portland cement as a key ingredient, is also catalyzing the growth of the industry. These products are used to manufacture plasters, screeds, building foundations and roadbeds.
Additionally, rapid urbanization across the globe and increasing infrastructural investments by the governments of various nations are further providing a thrust to the market. Some of these initiatives include public housing projects and the construction of roads for better connectivity to remote areas.
Moreover, the infrastructure sector in several countries is receiving significant thrust due to the organization of international entertainment and sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022. Hosting such events requires the construction of housing facilities, stadiums and other amenities that increase the utilization of the product.
Other factors, including low procurement costs and easy availability of raw material, are also projected to catalysed the market growth in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global portland cement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global portland cement industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application sector?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packing type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global portland cement industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global portland cement industry?
- What is the structure of the global portland cement industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global portland cement industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Portland Cement Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application Sector
5.5 Market Breakup by Packing Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Imports and Exports
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Type 1
6.2 Type 2
6.3 Type 3
6.4 Type 4
6.5 Type 5
7 Market Breakup by Application Sector
7.1 Residential
7.2 Commercial
7.3 Industrial
8 Market Breakup by Packing Type
8.1 10 KG
8.2 15 KG
8.3 25 KG
8.4 Others
9 Trade Data
9.1 Import Trends
9.2 Export Trends
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Mitsubishi Cement Corporation
15.3.2 Alamo Cement Company
15.3.3 Lafarge
15.3.4 Martin Marietta
15.3.5 Heidelberg Cement
15.3.6 National Cement Company
15.3.7 American Cement Company
15.3.8 Holcim
15.3.9 Argos
15.3.10 Essroc
15.3.11 China National Building Material
15.3.12 Salt River Materials Group
15.3.13 Italcementi
15.3.14 Anhui Conch Cement
15.3.15 Ash Grove Cement Company
15.3.16 Tanzania Portland Cement Company
15.3.17 Quikrete
15.3.18 CalPortland Company
15.3.19 Capitol Aggregates
15.3.20 CEMEX
15.3.21 GCC of America
15.3.22 Lehigh Hanson
15.3.23 NationalCement Company of Alabama
15.3.24 Ultratech Cement
15.3.25 BuzziUnicem USA
