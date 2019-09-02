There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,659 in the last 365 days.

Record 54 Current Nba Players To Compete In 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup

Record 103 combined current NBA (https://in.NBA.com) Players, NBA Draftees and Players with NBA Experience Featured on National Team Rosters ; National Team Rosters feature current NBA Players from 21 NBA Teams .

A record 54 current NBA players will be featured on national team rosters at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, up from 45 in 2014. 

The tournament, which tipped off Saturday, Aug. 31, will feature a record 103 combined current NBA players, NBA draftees, and players with NBA experience, up from 92 in 2014.

National team rosters feature current NBA players from 21 teams, and 25 of the 32 participating national teams feature at least one current NBA player, NBA draftee or a player with NBA experience.

The Boston Celtics have six current NBA players in the tournament, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings each have five.  The Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs each have four current NBA players in the tournament.

Outside of the United States, France and Serbia have the most current NBA players with five each, while Australia and Spain each feature four current NBA players.

There are more than 50 former Basketball Without Borders (BWB) campers on national team rosters, including 11 current NBA players.  BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has been conducted annually since 2001 and has seen 69 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents.

For the first time, the FIBA Basketball World Cup will feature an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24 in the previous three World Cups.  A total of 80 national teams across four regions - Africa, Americas, Europe and Asia (which includes Oceania) - competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers.

The following is a complete list of current NBA players on 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup rosters*:

 NBA*:

COUNTRY

NBA PLAYER

NBA TEAM

Australia

Aron Baynes

Phoenix Suns

Australia

Joe Ingles

Utah Jazz

Australia

Matthew Dellavedova

Cleveland Cavaliers

Australia

Patty Mills

San Antonio Spurs

Brazil

Bruno Caboclo

Memphis Grizzlies

Brazil

Cristiano Felicio

Chicago Bulls

Canada

Khem Birch

Orlando Magic

Canada

Cory Joseph

Sacramento Kings

Czech Republic

Tomáš Satoranský

Chicago Bulls

France

Nicolas Batum

Charlotte Hornets

France

Evan Fournier

Orlando Magic

France

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz

France

Frank Ntilikina

New York Knicks

France

Vincent Poirier

Boston Celtics

Germany

Maxi Kleber

Dallas Mavericks

Germany

Dennis Schröder

Oklahoma City Thunder

Germany

Daniel Theis

Boston Celtics

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Greece

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Italy

Marco Belinelli

San Antonio Spurs

Italy

Danilo Gallinari

Oklahoma City Thunder

Japan

Rui Hachimura

Washington Wizards

Japan

Yuta Watanabe**

Memphis Grizzlies

Lithuania

Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers

Lithuania

Jonas Valančiūnas

Memphis Grizzlies

Montenegro

Nikola Vučević

Orlando Magic

Nigeria

Al-Farouq Aminu

Orlando Magic

Nigeria

Chimeze Metu

San Antonio Spurs

Nigeria

Josh Okogie

Minnesota Timberwolves

Puerto Rico

Isaiah Pineiro

Sacramento Kings

Serbia

Nemanja Bjelica

Sacramento Kings

Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanović

Sacramento Kings

Serbia

Mark Gudurić

Memphis Grizzlies

Serbia

Nikola Jokić

Denver Nuggets

Serbia

Boban Marjanović

Dallas Mavericks

Spain

Marc Gasol

Toronto Raptors

Spain

Willy Hernangómez

Charlotte Hornets

Spain

Juancho Hernangómez

Denver Nuggets

Spain

Ricky Rubio

Phoenix Suns

Turkey

Ersan Ilyasova

Milwaukee Bucks

Turkey

Furkan Korkmaz

Philadelphia 76ers

Turkey

Cedi Osman

Cleveland Cavaliers

U.S.

Harrison Barnes

Sacramento Kings

U.S.

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics

U.S.

Joe Harris

Brooklyn Nets

U.S.

Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks

U.S.

Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks

U.S.

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz

U.S.

Mason Plumlee

Denver Nuggets

U.S.

Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics

U.S.

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

U.S.

Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers

U.S.

Kemba Walker

Boston Celtics

U.S.

Derrick White

San Antonio Spurs

    **NBA player on a two-way contract

The following is a complete list of NBA draftees whose rights are currently held by NBA teams on 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup rosters*:

COUNTRY

NBA PLAYER

RIGHTS HELD BY

Brazil

Marcos Louzada Silva

New Orleans Pelicans

China

Wang Zhelin

Memphis Grizzlies

France

Louis Labeyrie

New York Knicks

France

Mathias Lessort

LA Clippers

Greece

Georgios Printezis

San Antonio Spurs

Lithuania

Renaldas Seibutis

Cleveland Cavaliers

Montenegro

Bojan Dubljević

Portland Trail Blazers

Serbia

Vasilije Micić

Philadelphia 76ers

Serbia

Nikola Milutinov

San Antonio Spurs

Spain

Sergio Llull

Houston Rockets

The following is a complete list of players on 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup rosters who previously played in the NBA*:

COUNTRY

PLAYER

Argentina

Nicolás Brussino

Argentina

Patricio Garino

Argentina

Nicolás Laprovittola

Argentina

Luis Scola

Australia

Andrew Bogut

Australia

Mitch Creek

Brazil

Leandro Barbosa

Brazil

Alex Garcia

Brazil

Marcelo Huertas

Brazil

Anderson Varejao

Brazil

Marcus Vieira de Souza

Canada

Kyle Wiltjer

China

Yi Jianlian

China

Zhou Qi

Dominican Republic

Luis David Montero

France

Nando De Colo

France

Axel Toupane

Germany

Paul Zipser

Greece

Nick Calathes

Greece

Georgios Papagiannis

Greece

Konstantinos Papanikolaou

Iran

Hamed Haddadi

Italy

Luigi Datome

Japan

Nick Fazekas

Lithuania

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Nigeria

Ike Diogu

Nigeria

Ekpe Udoh

Nigeria

Ben Uzoh

Philippines

Andray Blatche

Puerto Rico

Gian Clavell

Puerto Rico

Renaldo Balkman

Russia

Sergey Karasev

Senegal

Hamady Ndiaye

Senegal

Maurice Ndour

Serbia

Miroslav Raduljica

Spain

Víctor Claver

Spain

Rudy Fernández

Tunisia

Salah Mejri

Turkey

Semih Erden

*As of August 31, 2019 (all rosters subject to change)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

Media Contact : Mark Pozin NBA Communications (212) 407-8828 mpozin@nba.com

