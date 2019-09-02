Record 54 Current Nba Players To Compete In 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup

Record 103 combined current NBA (https://in.NBA.com) Players, NBA Draftees and Players with NBA Experience Featured on National Team Rosters ; National Team Rosters feature current NBA Players from 21 NBA Teams .

A record 54 current NBA players will be featured on national team rosters at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, up from 45 in 2014.

The tournament, which tipped off Saturday, Aug. 31, will feature a record 103 combined current NBA players, NBA draftees, and players with NBA experience, up from 92 in 2014.

National team rosters feature current NBA players from 21 teams, and 25 of the 32 participating national teams feature at least one current NBA player, NBA draftee or a player with NBA experience.

The Boston Celtics have six current NBA players in the tournament, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings each have five. The Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs each have four current NBA players in the tournament.

Outside of the United States, France and Serbia have the most current NBA players with five each, while Australia and Spain each feature four current NBA players.

There are more than 50 former Basketball Without Borders (BWB) campers on national team rosters, including 11 current NBA players. BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has been conducted annually since 2001 and has seen 69 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents.

For the first time, the FIBA Basketball World Cup will feature an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24 in the previous three World Cups. A total of 80 national teams across four regions - Africa, Americas, Europe and Asia (which includes Oceania) - competed in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers.

The following is a complete list of current NBA players on 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup rosters*:

NBA*:

COUNTRY NBA PLAYER NBA TEAM Australia Aron Baynes Phoenix Suns Australia Joe Ingles Utah Jazz Australia Matthew Dellavedova Cleveland Cavaliers Australia Patty Mills San Antonio Spurs Brazil Bruno Caboclo Memphis Grizzlies Brazil Cristiano Felicio Chicago Bulls Canada Khem Birch Orlando Magic Canada Cory Joseph Sacramento Kings Czech Republic Tomáš Satoranský Chicago Bulls France Nicolas Batum Charlotte Hornets France Evan Fournier Orlando Magic France Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz France Frank Ntilikina New York Knicks France Vincent Poirier Boston Celtics Germany Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Germany Dennis Schröder Oklahoma City Thunder Germany Daniel Theis Boston Celtics Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Greece Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Italy Marco Belinelli San Antonio Spurs Italy Danilo Gallinari Oklahoma City Thunder Japan Rui Hachimura Washington Wizards Japan Yuta Watanabe** Memphis Grizzlies Lithuania Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas Memphis Grizzlies Montenegro Nikola Vučević Orlando Magic Nigeria Al-Farouq Aminu Orlando Magic Nigeria Chimeze Metu San Antonio Spurs Nigeria Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves Puerto Rico Isaiah Pineiro Sacramento Kings Serbia Nemanja Bjelica Sacramento Kings Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Sacramento Kings Serbia Mark Gudurić Memphis Grizzlies Serbia Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Serbia Boban Marjanović Dallas Mavericks Spain Marc Gasol Toronto Raptors Spain Willy Hernangómez Charlotte Hornets Spain Juancho Hernangómez Denver Nuggets Spain Ricky Rubio Phoenix Suns Turkey Ersan Ilyasova Milwaukee Bucks Turkey Furkan Korkmaz Philadelphia 76ers Turkey Cedi Osman Cleveland Cavaliers U.S. Harrison Barnes Sacramento Kings U.S. Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics U.S. Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets U.S. Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks U.S. Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks U.S. Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz U.S. Mason Plumlee Denver Nuggets U.S. Marcus Smart Boston Celtics U.S. Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics U.S. Myles Turner Indiana Pacers U.S. Kemba Walker Boston Celtics U.S. Derrick White San Antonio Spurs

**NBA player on a two-way contract

The following is a complete list of NBA draftees whose rights are currently held by NBA teams on 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup rosters*:

COUNTRY NBA PLAYER RIGHTS HELD BY Brazil Marcos Louzada Silva New Orleans Pelicans China Wang Zhelin Memphis Grizzlies France Louis Labeyrie New York Knicks France Mathias Lessort LA Clippers Greece Georgios Printezis San Antonio Spurs Lithuania Renaldas Seibutis Cleveland Cavaliers Montenegro Bojan Dubljević Portland Trail Blazers Serbia Vasilije Micić Philadelphia 76ers Serbia Nikola Milutinov San Antonio Spurs Spain Sergio Llull Houston Rockets

The following is a complete list of players on 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup rosters who previously played in the NBA*:

COUNTRY PLAYER Argentina Nicolás Brussino Argentina Patricio Garino Argentina Nicolás Laprovittola Argentina Luis Scola Australia Andrew Bogut Australia Mitch Creek Brazil Leandro Barbosa Brazil Alex Garcia Brazil Marcelo Huertas Brazil Anderson Varejao Brazil Marcus Vieira de Souza Canada Kyle Wiltjer China Yi Jianlian China Zhou Qi Dominican Republic Luis David Montero France Nando De Colo France Axel Toupane Germany Paul Zipser Greece Nick Calathes Greece Georgios Papagiannis Greece Konstantinos Papanikolaou Iran Hamed Haddadi Italy Luigi Datome Japan Nick Fazekas Lithuania Mindaugas Kuzminskas Nigeria Ike Diogu Nigeria Ekpe Udoh Nigeria Ben Uzoh Philippines Andray Blatche Puerto Rico Gian Clavell Puerto Rico Renaldo Balkman Russia Sergey Karasev Senegal Hamady Ndiaye Senegal Maurice Ndour Serbia Miroslav Raduljica Spain Víctor Claver Spain Rudy Fernández Tunisia Salah Mejri Turkey Semih Erden

*As of August 31, 2019 (all rosters subject to change)

Media Contact : Mark Pozin NBA Communications (212) 407-8828 mpozin@nba.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.