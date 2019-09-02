Global Night Vision Devices Market Outlook 2019-2025: A $9.9 Billion Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Night Vision Devices Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Night Vision Devices Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing need of contemporary armies to function at night and under bad visibility circumstances has resulted to important advances in night vision devices technology. The escalated spending by governments on these devices to fulfil the demand for combat operations and night patrolling has helped in evaluating the significant growth prospects during the forecast period.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Thermal Imaging, Imaging Intensifier and Others.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Scopes, Goggles, Camera and Others.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Defense, Surveillance, Wildlife Spotting, Wildlife Conservation, Navigation and Others. The wildlife conservation application sub-segment recorded a steady growth owing to increasing night safaris and wildlife research activities. Government funding for wildlife studies has allowed scientists to employ advanced products.

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Companies Mentioned



American Technologies Network Corporation

Apresys International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

FLIR Systems Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Leonardo DRS

L3 Technologies Inc.

Raytheon

