Global PC Gamer Hardware Market: 2019 Consumer Trends Report

Consumer Trends: PC Gamer Hardware is a 40-page report looking at PC hardware that is used by gamers to play the most popular PC games. It provides some more detail around the authors PC Game Hardware Forecast and Video Game Consumer Segmentation.



The focus of this report is on personal computer (PC) hardware used for playing games. By using multiple data sets including manufacturer hardware and software sales figures, the author has been able to estimate the overall addressable market for PC games and gamers on a global basis.



The report includes data from over 1 million PC game consumers that allowed their PC hardware systems to be tested in March 2017 and March 2019. Among other things, the tests analyzed the users CPU and GPU to see if it met the minimum and/or recommended specifications for specific games.

Companies Mentioned



ATI

Intel

Nvidia

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. PC Game Market Size & Forecasts

2.1 PC Game Consumer Overview

2.2 PC Game Software Market

2.3 PC Gamer Hardware Market Forecast



3. PC Gamer Systems: Central Processing Unit (CPU)



4. PC Gamer Systems: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)



5. PC Gamer Systems: Operating Systems (OS)



Index of Figures

Table 1 Key Points on the PC Game Consumer Addressable Market: 2019

Table 2 Key Points on the PC Game Software Market Size: 2018-2023

Table 3 Key Points on Performance and Enthusiast PC Game Hardware: 2018-2023

Table 4 Key Findings on Gamer CPUs: 2019

Table 5 Key Findings on Gamer GPUs

Table 6 Core and Moderate PC Gamers by Region: 2019

Table 7 Worldwide PC Game Software Revenue by Region: 2018-2023

Table 8 Desktop Enthusiast PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023

Table 9 Number of Desktop Enthusiast PC Gamers: 2019-2023

Table 10 Desktop Performance PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023

Table 11 Number of Desktop Performance PC Gamers: 2019-2023

Table 12 Laptop Performance PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023

Table 13 Number of Laptop Performance PC Gamers: 2019-2023

Table 14 Total Enthusiast and Performance PC Gamers: Laptop and Desktop: 2019-2023

Table 15 Total Enthusiast and Performance PC Gamer Spending: Laptop and Desktop: 2019-2023

Table 16 CPU Classification System

Table 17 Example of CPU Classifications: March 2019

Table 18 Total of CPUs by Form: 2017 and 2019

Table 19 Total CPUs by Manufacturer: 2017 and 2019

Table 20 Total CPUs by Core Speed Range: 2017 and 2019

Table 21 PC CPUs by Performance Category: 2017 and 2019

Table 22 Top 10 CPU Brands March 2017

Table 23 Top 10 CPU Brands March 2019

Table 24 GPU Classification System

Table 25 Example of GPU Classifications: March 2019

Table 26 Total of GPUs by Form: 2017 and 2019

Table 27 Total GPUs by Manufacturer: 2017 and 2019

Table 28 PC GPUs by Performance Category: 2017 and 2019

Table 30 Total of PC GPUs by Generation Family: 9/15 and 9/16

Table 31 Top 20 GPUs March 2017

Table 32 Top 20 GPUs March 2019

Table 33 PC Gamer Systems by OS March 2017

Table 34 PC Gamer Systems by OS March 2019

