Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market, 2015-2019 & 2027: Analysis on CPU, ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and Other Chip Types

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT), increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups and advances in the quantum computing market.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. Moreover, Deep Learning segment is sub segmented into Computer Vision and Image Recognition.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Scope

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)

3.1.2 Increasing investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-ups

3.1.3 Advances in the Quantum Computing Market

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market, By Processing Type

4.1 Cloud

4.2 Edge



5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market, By Chip Type

5.1 Central Processing Unit (CPU)

5.2 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

5.3 Graphical Processing Unit (GPU)

5.4 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5.5 Other Chip Types



6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market, By Application

6.1 Robotic Process Automation

6.2 Speech Recognition

6.2.1 Text to Speech

6.2.2 Speech to Text

6.3 Machine Learning

6.3.1 Predictive Analysis

6.3.2 Deep Learning

6.3.2.1 Computer Vision

6.3.2.2 Image Recognition

6.3.3 Other Machine learnings

6.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.4.1 Information Extraction

6.4.2 Translation

6.4.3 Classification & Clustering

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Scheduling

6.5.2 Expert Systems

6.5.3 Planning



7 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market, By Technology

7.1 System-in-Package

7.2 System-on-Chip

7.3 Multi-Chip Module

7.4 Other Technology



8 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market, By End User

8.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Media & Advertising

8.4 Automotive & Transportation

8.5 Foundries

8.6 Integrated Device Makers (IDM)

8.7 IT & Telecom

8.8 Retail

8.9 Consumer Goods

8.10 Electronics

8.11 Commercial

8.12 Government & Defense

8.13 Other End Users



9 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Adapteva

11.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

11.3 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

11.4 Google Inc.

11.5 Graphcore

11.6 IBM

11.7 Intel Corporation

11.8 Micron Technology

11.9 Microsoft

11.10 Mythic

11.11 NVIDIA

11.12 Oracle

11.13 Qualcomm

11.14 Samsung Electronics

11.15 UC-Davis

11.16 Xilinx

11.17 Baidu



