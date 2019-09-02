Global Drug Delivery Technologies Markets, 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Delivery Technologies Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drug Delivery Technology Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for biosimilars and generic drugs and increasing incidence of chronic diseases and recent technological developments in drug delivery technology.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Biosimilars and Generic Drugs

3.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Drug Delivery Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Route of Administration

4.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

4.1.1 Formulations

4.1.2 Devices

4.1.2.1 Dry Powder Inhalers

4.1.2.2 Metered Dose Inhalers

4.1.2.3 Nebulizers

4.1.2.3.1 Ultrasonic Nebulizers

4.1.2.3.2 Soft Mist Nebulizers

4.1.2.3.3 Jet Nebulizers

4.2 Oral Drug Delivery

4.2.1 Liquid Oral Drugs

4.2.1.1 Syrups

4.2.1.2 Solutions

4.2.2 Semi-Solid Oral Drugs

4.2.2.1 Emulsions

4.2.2.2 Elixirs

4.2.2.3 Gels

4.2.3 Solid Oral Drugs

Solid Oral Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2.3.1 Capsules

4.2.3.2 Pills

4.2.3.3 Tablets

4.2.3.4 Powders

4.3 Ocular Drug Delivery

4.3.1 Ocular Devices

4.3.1.1 Ocular Inserts

4.3.1.2 Drug-Coated Contact Lenses

4.3.2 Formulations

4.3.2.1 Semi-Solid Formulations

4.3.2.1.1 Eye Ointments

4.3.2.1.2 Gels

4.3.2.2 Liquid Formulations

4.3.2.2.1 Liquid Sprays

4.3.2.2.2 Eye Drops

4.4 Topical Drug Delivery

4.4.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery

4.4.1.1 Transdermal Gels

4.4.1.2 Transdermal Patches

4.4.2 Formulations

4.4.2.1 Semi-Solid Topical Drug Delivery

4.4.2.1.1 Pastes

4.4.2.1.2 Creams

4.4.2.1.3 Lotions

4.4.2.1.4 Ointments

4.4.2.2 Solid Topical Drug Delivery

4.4.2.2.1 Powders

4.4.2.2.2 Suppositories

4.4.2.3 Liquid Topical Drug Delivery

4.4.2.3.1 Suspensions

4.4.2.3.2 Solutions

4.5 Implantable Drug Delivery

4.5.1 Passive Implantable Drug Delivery

4.5.2 Active Implantable Drug Delivery

4.6 Transmucosal Drug Delivery

4.6.1 Oral Transmucosal Drug Delivery

4.6.1.1 Sublingual Drug Delivery

4.6.1.2 Buccal Drug Delivery

4.6.2 Other Transmucosal Drug Delivery

4.6.2.1 Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery

4.6.2.2 Rectal Transmucosal Drug Delivery

4.7 Nasal Drug Delivery

4.7.1 Nasal Powders

4.7.2 Nasal Drops

4.7.3 Nasal Gels

4.7.4 Nasal Sprays

4.8 Injectable Drug Delivery

4.8.1 Formulations

4.8.1.1 Novel Drug Delivery Formulations

4.8.1.2 Long-Acting Injection Formulations

4.8.1.3 Conventional Drug Delivery

4.8.2 Devices

4.8.2.1 Self-Injection Devices

4.8.2.1.1 Autoinjectors

4.8.2.1.2 Wearable Injectors

4.8.2.1.3 Needle-Free Injectors

4.8.2.1.4 Pen Injectors

4.8.2.2 Conventional Injection Devices

4.8.2.2.1 Material

4.8.2.2.1.1 Plastic

4.8.2.2.1.2 Glass

4.8.2.2.2 Product

4.8.2.2.2.1 Prefilled Syringes

4.8.2.2.2.2 Fillable Syringes

4.8.2.2.3 Usability

4.8.2.2.3.1 Disposable Syringes

4.8.2.2.3.2 Reusable Syringes

4.8.2.3 Other Injector Devices

4.9 Parenteral Route

4.9.1 Intra-arterial

4.9.2 Intramuscular

4.9.3 Intravenous

4.9.4 Subcutaneous route

4.10 Inhalation Route



5 Drug Delivery Technology Market, By End-user

5.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics

5.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3 Hospitals

5.4 Home Care Settings

5.5 Other End Users



6 Drug Delivery Technology Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 UK

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 New Zealand

6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 UAE

6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 South Africa

6.6.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 3M

8.2 Bayer AG

8.3 Becton, Dickinson & Company

8.4 Johnson & Johnson

8.5 Pfizer Inc.

8.6 Novartis AG

8.7 Glaxosmithkline PLC

8.8 Roche Holding AG.

8.9 Antares Pharma Inc.

8.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

8.11 Sanofi

8.12 Vectura Group PLC

8.13 Generex Biotechnology

8.14 Alkermes

8.15 Aradigm Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax0cik

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.