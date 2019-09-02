Global Plant-based Protein Supplements Market 2015-2019 & 2027: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-based Protein Supplements Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plant Based Protein Supplements Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for organic-based foods, rising demand for healthier and premium food, and rising adoption towards the sports nutrition industry.



By product, the market is classified into ready to drink, protein bars and protein powder.

Based on the raw material, the market is divided into rice protein, pea protein, spirulina protein, soy protein, hemp protein, pumpkin seed protein, and other raw materials.

Depending on the application, the market is segmented into additional nutrition and sports nutrition.

Amongst end user, market is segregated into direct to customer, supermarkets, online stores, and other end users.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Organic-Based Foods

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Healthier & Premium Food

3.1.3 Rising Adoption towards Sports Nutrition Industry

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Plant Based Protein Supplements Market, By Product

4.1 Ready to Drink

4.2 Protein Bars

4.3 Protein Powder



5 Plant Based Protein Supplements Market, By Raw Material

5.1 Rice Protein

5.2 Pea Protein

5.3 Spirulina Protein

5.4 Soy Protein

5.5 Hemp Protein

5.6 Pumpkin Seed Protein

5.7 Other Raw Materials



6 Plant Based Protein Supplements Market, By Application

6.1 Additional Nutrition

6.2 Sports Nutrition



7 Plant Based Protein Supplements Market, By End User

7.1 Direct to Customer

7.2 Supermarkets

7.3 Online Stores

7.4 Other End Users



8 Plant Based Protein Supplements Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 CytoSport Inc.

10.2 Glanbia plc

10.3 NBTY, Inc.

10.4 Quest Nutrition

10.5 AMCO Proteins

10.6 NOW Foods

10.7 Abbott Laboratories

10.8 Transparent Labs

10.9 MusclePharm Corporation

10.10 IOVATE Health Sciences International, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jmsxs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.