Who Will You Meet At The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa
#HISA2019 will focus on topics such as the legal impact of eHealth, robotics, artificial intelligence, the future of healthcare, security, telemedicine and many more subjects. Attendees at #HISA 2019 will have the chance to meet and interact with policymakers, CxOs, key stakeholders from various private and public hospitals, hospices, clinics technology solution providers, academics and health-tech entrepreneurs.
The event will feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the field of healthcare who will discuss various issues pertaining to the healthcare industry with these professionals.
The speakers for the summit are:
Dr Abdi Mohammed: COO Metropolitan Hospital Nairobi, Co-Founder & CEO Ladnan Hospital, Kenya
Dr Bandile Masuku: Health MEC, Gauteng Department of Healthcare
Etienne Dreyer: Associate Director at PwC
Dr Mwenya Kasonde: Assistant Director of Global Health, Ministry of Health, Zambia
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo: Western Cape Minister, Department of Health, Western Cape
Suren Govender: Group Chief Digital Officer, Life Healthcare Group
Iain O’neil: Deputy Director: Digital & Technology Strategy, Department for Health & Social Care, NHSX UK
Dr Herman Myburgh: CEO & Co-Founder, HearX Group
Abe Wakama: CEO at IT News Africa
How to participate
Join us as an attendee: Meet and converse with professionals in the healthcare industry from policymakers to highly-regarded academics to learn about the future of healthcare.
Join us as an exhibitor: HISA 2019 will provide you the opportunity to showcase your organisation to an audience comprised of media and healthcare professionals. Sponsoring the event is an excellent way of promoting your company and solutions.
For more information, please visit https://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/
