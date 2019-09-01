Philadelphia personal injury attorneys and Philadelphia Worker's Compensation lawyers share winning results

The personal Injury Law Firm of HGSK represents injured workers and victims of negligence from 9 offices in PA. They aggressively and relentlessly win in PA.

You know, failure hurts. Any kind of failure stings. If you live in the sting, you will--undoubtedly--fail. My way of getting past the sting is to say no, I'm just not going to let this get me down.” — Sonia Sotomayor, Supreme Court of the United States

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia area personal injury attorneys and Philadelphia Worker's Compensation lawyers share winning results

The personal Injury Law Firm of Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C. represents injured workers and victims of negligence throughout Pennsylvania. With nine offices in Pennsylvania, we are passionate and relentless advocates for those who have been harmed by the negligent or reckless actions of others

Philadelphia, PA — The personal injury law firm of Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C. represents injured victims throughout Pennsylvania. They are passionate and relentless advocates for those who have been harmed by the negligent or reckless actions of others. HGSK Lawyers are not afraid to take a stand against manufacturing companies, irresponsible individuals, and careless professionals whose actions cause severe and life-changing injuries to others.

Whether representing a Philadelphia car accident victim or an injured construction worker in Montgomery County, the firm and their experienced Pennsylvania personal injury lawyers work diligently to secure the best outcome possible for personal injury cases which include workers' compensation injuries. The attorneys and their staff have battled insurance companies too many times to count. The knowledge that the HGSK lawyers have acquired about how insurance companies approach personal injury claims allows for effective creation of results-driven strategies for their clients. The firms' mission is to obtain fair and just compensation for clients needing to get back on their feet after sustaining a negligence-related injury.

HGSK's personal injury attorneys and workers' compensation lawyers have substantial amounts of experience in many practice areas – including personal injury, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, premises liability, product liability, workers' compensation, and more.

When it comes to trusting a law firm with your personal injury lawsuit or another legal issue, you want to know that you're working with the best lawyers around, who have your best interests in mind.

Recently the firm released the results of 10 personal injury cases where the Pennsylvania personal injury firm won.

· $3,200,000 settlement in uninsured motorist benefits class-action lawsuit.

· $2,100,000 settlement in a collision with a tractor-trailer.

· $1,100,000 awarded to woman passenger injured in a collision.

· $1,100,000 recovery in medical malpractice C-section case.

· $1,000,000 awarded in Montgomery county accident involving a driver that developed PTSD

· $797,400 for a motor vehicle accident involving neck and arm injuries occurred during a rear-ender.

· $750,000 awarded to the victim of construction accident fall.

· $600,000 verdict against campus police for a man with a back injury.

· $550,600 awarded to married couple due to a drunk driving accident. The firm sued the other driver, bars that may have served that driver.

· $470,000 for an injured worker who suffered non-life-threatening injuries during demolition work.

NEED HELP, HAVE QUESTIONS OR WANT TO KNOW YOUR RIGHTS? CALL OUR personal injury attorney in Philadelphia or our workers comp attorney Philadelphia.

Don't suffer alone. If you were injured on the job, hurt at work or were involved in any motor vehicle accident in Pennsylvania, you might be entitled to be compensated for your injuries.

Contact an experienced personal injury accident lawyer. Your lawyer knows the legal system and can navigate it on your behalf. Working with an experienced bicycle accident lawyer and personal injury lawyer can help make you whole financially and medically by holding the person responsible for your injuries accountable.

When it comes to your health and well-being, do not settle for just any personal injury attorney. Our trial lawyers are determined to obtain the rightful monetary compensation or just settlement offer that our clients deserve. For a free case evaluation, call our firm at 267-350-6600 now to speak with one of our trusted professionals directly, or fill out the form here https://www.hgsklawyers.com/contact-us.



Related searches:

Personal injury lawyers near me: https://www.hgsklawyers.com/personal-injury/

Best workers comp lawyers near me: https://www.hgsklawyers.com/workers-compensation/

HGSK: https://www.hgsklawyers.com/

Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C.: https://www.hgsklawyers.com/

Meet the HGSK lawyers: https://www.hgsklawyers.com/our-team/

Medical malpractice: https://www.hgsklawyers.com/medical-malpractice/



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.