Church of Scientology International

Good Old-Fashion Fun at the Jive Aces’ Summertime Swing

A fabulous afternoon of fun for the family at the 15th annual Summertime Swing fundraiser with The Jive Aces

An unforgettable afternoon at Saint Hill, Church of Scientology headquarters in the UK, as The Jive Aces turned back the calendar to the fabulous days of swing.

EAST GRINSTEAD, SUSSEX, UK, September 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a day of high-energy, nonstop dancing and irrepressible fun at Saint Hill, Church of Scientology headquarters for the UK, as The Jive Aces took to the stage for the 15th annual Summertime Swing. They were joined by guest performers Clare Teal, the Girls from Oz, Peter Donegan, Bamboozle and West End diva Cassidy Janson.

The weather was perfect as hundreds gathered on the grounds of Saint Hill for an afternoon of great family fun.

Renowned worldwide for their high-energy, spectacular showmanship, their viral video “Bring Me Sunshine,” their bright yellow suits, and for being the first live band to reach the final rounds of Britain’s Got Talent, The Jive Aces filled the afternoon with the vibrant melodies and catchy rhythms of days gone by. Everyone joined in for a spin around the dance floor.

There were classic cars on display, vintage clothing stalls, plenty of food and an entire afternoon of English sunshine.

Summertime Swing, an annual benefit concert, raised more than £25,000 this year for local charities. It is hosted by the Church of Scientology on the grounds of Saint Hill, the lush 59-acre estate that was the home of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the 1960s. Surrounded by landscaped gardens, woodlands and lakes, Saint Hill is the perfect spot for a memorable afternoon for one and all.

Meet a Scientologist: The Jive Aces on the Scientology Network

The Jive Aces were joined by West End diva Cassidy Janson.

The beautiful and talented Girls from Oz

Peter Donegan at the keyboard at the 15th annual Summertime Swing at Saint Hill

Everyone joined in the fun.

