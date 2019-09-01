Hoyer Statement on the Mass Shooting in Texas

“I am horrified that yet another mass shooting has taken lives and injured fellow Americans in Texas. My prayers are with the communities of Midland and Odessa, and I thank the law enforcement officials and first responders on the ground for their swift action.

“Every day that passes without Senate action to address gun violence is another day that Republicans are accepting this epidemic of violence across the nation. I urge them to have the courage to take up and pass commonsense legislation passed by the House and supported by the vast majority of Americans to expand background checks on firearm sales. The American people are calling for action, and it is far past time for the Republican-led Senate to do something about this crisis.”