Dubai Strengthens its Position as an Education Hub for Laparoscopic Surgery Training

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai is the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates. It has clearly established itself as a major center for trade and investment in the Middle East, and, increasingly, it is taking shape as an important regional study destination for laparoscopic surgery as well.World Laparoscopy Hospital has opened its branch at Dubai healthcare city, Dubai. The Laparoscopic surgery training course at World Laparoscopy Training Institute is created and designed in such a scientific manner that after this laparoscopic surgery training program surgeons and gynecologists will be able to do all the taught laparoscopic surgery themselves on their patients. This international training institute imparts training of all essential laparoscopic procedures, using real-time training equipment and real animal dissection in one of the most advanced animal labs. World Laparoscopy Training Institute invites Specialist General Surgeons, Obstetricians & Gynaecologists, Urologists and Pediatric Surgeons from all over World.Training laparoscopic surgery is known to be difficult and has different challenges for the teacher, particularly given the fact that contrary to open surgery, only one operator can really be “hands-on” at a time. Since training sessions are limited, these should be optimized. After 20 years of experience of imparting laparoscopic training in India, World Laparoscopy Hospital, India under the direction of Dr. R.K. Mishra has opened this another branch of laparoscopic training in Dubai. Situated at Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, World Laparoscopy Training institute is being considered as one of the best institutes to learn laparoscopic surgery in the Middle East.No wonder. Dubai is home to more than 200 nationalities today, and 90% of the city’s population comes from abroad. Majority of the Dubai population is from India. Roughly two-thirds of the world’s population is within an eight-hour flight, and the city is widely recognized for its outstanding transportation and communications infrastructure. US News & World Report recently ranked the UAE as one of the best countries in the world in which to begin a career, as “one of the Gulf’s most liberal countries”, and as the safest Arab-majority country.As we reported last year, the UAE is the leading country in the world in terms of the number of doctors attending for postgraduate medical education. Recent International research indicates that there are several international medical institutes across the UAE, with nearly half of those in Dubai.Only about 12% of the surgeons and gynecologists in Dubai are native Emiratis. In contrast, Indian students, the largest single nationality in Dubai, make up just over a third (34%) of the total enrolment. Pakistan, Egypt, and the UK are also well represented. For all those surgeons and gynecologists World Laparoscopy Training Insitute gives a unique opportunity to develop their skill of minimal access surgery.Surgeon or gynecologist who wants to get admission at the world's most advanced laparoscopic training institute now comes to World Laparoscopy Training institute and consider their training at Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai. The course meets the guidelines as established in the "Framework for Post Residency Surgical Education and Training" and is ENDORSED AT THE GOLD LEVEL by the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES).Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) is the World's largest integrated healthcare Free Zone which attracts more than 1.2 million patient each year. World Laparoscopy Training Institute is situated in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City and has an educational license by Dubai Health Care Regulatory to ensure compliance and enforcement of international quality standards. Courses of World Laparoscopy Training Institute is recognized internationally by World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons.UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO PERFORM ALL THE SURGERY OF YOUR CHOICE ON LIVE ANESTHETIZED ANIMAL AT UAE GOVERNMENT RECOGNIZED UNIVERSITYFor more information please log on to: https://www.laparoscopyhospital.com/dubai.html

