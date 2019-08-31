Bar Association entrance examination set for 2020

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 31 - Entrance examination for lawyers nationwide seeking to join Bar Association will take place in April 2020, said on Friday, in Luanda, the chairperson of the institution, Luis Paulo Monteiro.,

Speaking to ANGOP, on the sidelines of the workshop on "The new Judicial Organization in Angola", the association’s chairperson said the exam aims to assess the quality of the law to be provided to citizens and companies, which expected to be provided good services.

To date, the quality of candidates for lawyers in Angola is assessed at an 18-month probation period, which can be extended for an equal period, totaling three years, in whose period the trainee attends a three-month aggregation course.

Data from 2018 showed that Angola has 1,947 lawyers and 3,333 lawyers in probation period in Bar Association.

